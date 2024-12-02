On Saturday (30th November), the Delhi police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Nadeem Khan for hatching a criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity and unrest.

Khan, who serves as the national secretary of the controversial Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), was seen peddling hate during a communally charged exhibition.

In a viral video, the accused was seen labelling politicians such as Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur and Himanta Biswa Sarma as ‘hate mongers.’

A Muslim organization has created a museum displaying individuals convicted for illegal activities, with an alarming exhibit targeting prominent leaders like our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'able Home Minister, and our Assam Chief Minister Hon'able Dr.… pic.twitter.com/QNr7ZzvQ24 — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) November 30, 2024

He had also made similar allegations against prominent Hindu Twitter personalities and instigated his blind followers against them. The logo of OpIndia was seen in one of the exhibits.

BJP leader and Assam Cabinet Minister, Ashok Singhal, was one of the first to highlight the dangerous nature of the exhibition, set up by Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) in Jamia Nagar.

“This is deeply concerning…Such baseless attempts to vilify our leaders are unacceptable. Assam will not tolerate any efforts to defame them,” he said in a tweet.

Delhi police book Nadeem Khan

Khan’s one-sided display of ‘Muslim victimhood’ had the potential to stir communal violence and paint targets on the heads of several Hindu politicians and Twitter personalities.

The First Information Report stated, “The video also shows photographs of some politicians and media personalities… on multiple display boards, whom the person accuses of spreading hatred.”

“After this, the person mentions incidents from different parts of the country, portraying a particular community as victims and trying to disrupt communal harmony in the country,” it further added.

PUCL statement on the FIR against activist Nadeem Khan pic.twitter.com/rCwCel5fPX — Omar Rashid (@omar7rashid) December 1, 2024

The Delhi police booked Nadeem Khan under Sections 61, 196 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the controversial outfit, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), a team of Delhi police reached the residence of Khan in Bengaluru and ‘illegally’ detained him at his house between 5pm-9pm.

“From 5 pm till 9 pm, they sat in the hall of the first floor of the house and coerced Nadeem to come to Delhi ‘voluntarily’ with them under ‘informal custody’,” it alleged. Nadeem Khan has not been arrested as of Monday (2nd December).

Past controversies of Nadeem Khan, ties with radical outfits

Following the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the national secretary of APCR had fantasised about the overthrow of the elected BJP government at the hands of Islamists.

“Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh. The dictators who win elections in a fraud manner face such an end. This will happen her (in India) soon,” he posted on Facebook on 5th August 2024.

Screengrab of the Facebook profile and post of Nadeem Khan

He has been eyeing a regime change operation in India. Khan has been pictured alongside Delhi riot accused Umar Khalid, fake news peddler Prashant Bhushan, dubious ‘fact-checker’ Mohammed Zubair and propagandist Arundhati Roy.

According to journalist Vijay Patel, Khan has been associated with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

7. Nadeem Khan is very close to the so-called civil society of this country! pic.twitter.com/hEiKM53ov9 — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) September 21, 2024

Nadeem Khan was a part of a WhatsApp group called the ‘CAB TEAM’ along with Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Parvej Alam in the run-up to the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

He was in constant touch with Sharjeel Imam, the Islamist who wanted to cutoff Assam from the Union of India. Khan was also part of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), instrumental in the Jamia Nagar riots of 2019.\

He is also the founder of United Against Hate (UAH), the organisation accused of being involved in the Delhi riot conspiracy.

Even Home Minister Amit Shah had made a special mention of this organisation during the parliamentary debate on Delhi’s riots. UAH was also ‘serving langar’ at the site of Khalistani agitation, masquerading as ‘anti-farm law protests.’

When APCR rallied against showing names of eatery owners

Interestingly, Khan’s organisation ‘Association for the Protection of Civil Rights’ had filed a petition before the Supreme Court of India in July this year.

The plea was against the directive by the State governments of UP, MP and Uttarakhand, which mandated that the shopkeepers prominently highlight their names outside their shops and eateries.

APCR was granted interim relief by the apex court by putting a stay on the order of the 3 State governments.

APCR (Association of Protection of Civil Rights) has petitioned the SC against UP govt's directive to display shop owner names. APCR is NGO wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. JIH recently asked Hindus to leave India and that India belongs to Muslims. pic.twitter.com/GEgDLM1dgX — Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) July 22, 2024

APCR and its ‘Muslim victimhood’ card

In July this year, OpIndia had debunked a malicious report, published by APCR, claiming that incidents of anti-Muslim crimes have increased in India following the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results.

The outrageous claims made in the report was amplified by other media houses including Free Press Journal, Clarion, and Muslim Mirror.

We exposed discrepancies and glaring inconsistencies in the narrative peddled by Nadeem Khan’s organisation pertaining to the deaths of Aurangzeb, Salman Wohra, Maulana Sahabuddin, Irshad Alam, Javed, Firoz Qureshi and others.