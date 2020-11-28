Saturday, November 28, 2020
Updated:

Muslim organisation that is accused of fuelling anti-Hindu Delhi riots, comes in support of farmer protests in Punjab: Read details

The same trope is being used now when the media reports how Mosques and Muslim organisations are organising langars for Sikh farmers. It is thus, rather evident that United Against Hate's support to the farmer protests is a dangerous sign of things to come, given their antecedents.

OpIndia Staff
Khalid Saifi of UAH (L) and Farmers protests/ Image Source: Hindu
The ‘farmer’ protests in Punjab has become a flashpoint in Delhi. Even as a section of the protesting ‘farmers’ raise pro-Khalistan slogans, a Muslim organisation, United Against Hate, that is an accused in the Delhi Riots 2020 case, is now seen getting involved the in ‘farmer protest’.

Reportedly, UAH has made arrangements to supply food and other logistics to the protesting ‘farmers’ in Delhi. The UAH, joining hands with 25 mosques in the city, will be providing food supplies to the agitating farmers and also a place to stay in the national capital in an attempt to sustain and prolong these protests in the national capital.

According to Nadeem Khan of the United Against Hate (UAH), his organisation was doing everything possible to reach out to the farmers who are protesting against the Modi government. He said four kitchens have been working round the clock at four locations to arrange food for these protestors. They have been set up at Hauz Khas, Okhla, Old Rohtak Road and Old Delhi.

“We are feeding people at these locations. We are also delivering food packets to places from wherever requests are coming. Besides, our vans with food packets are going to places where farmers are found in big numbers,” he said.

‘United Against Hate’ – the radical organisation that fuelled Anti-Hindu riots

It is pertinent to note that ‘United Against Hate’ is founded by none other than riots accused Khalid Saifi. Saifi, a radical Islamist is accused of instigating Muslim mobs and colliding with anti-India forces to plan the Anti-CAA protests that later turned into communal riots in Delhi.

Even Home Minister Amit Shah had made a special mention of this organisation during the parliamentary debate on Delhi’s riots. Shah said in the parliament, “United Against Hate – the name sounds so pious but look what they advocated. They said, ‘(Donald) Trump is about to come, we should block the streets’.”

Saifi was earlier arrested by the Delhi police from the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site at Khajuri Khas on February 26. He is charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly plotting riots in the national capital.

According to the chargesheet, Saifi was in touch with Umar Khalid. Khalid Saifi had arranged a meeting between Umar Khalid and former AAP member Tahir Hussain on the 8th of January at Shaheen Bagh. In that meeting, it was decided to take ‘big action’ so the government gets shaken up on the issue of CAA and NRC and also, ensure that the international community takes notice of that action.

The details mentioned in the charge-sheet filed in the Jafrabad riot case and Chand Bagh riots case assert that the UAH was one of the masterminds of the Anti-Hindu riots that convulsed the national capital in February this year. The communal riots were a part of a deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy to throw Delhi into a state of anarchy.

United Against Hate, that is now supporting the farmer protest, had organised several Anti-CAA protests, mobilised people

Not just Saifi, the name Nadeem Khan, who has taken the lead to arrange logistics supply to the so-called protestors, had also appeared in one of the WhatsApp communications in the run-up to the Anti-CAA violence in the capital.

The screenshots of a WhatsApp group named ‘United Against Hate’ had come out in public that had revealed the dangerous nexus between Congress, Islamists and foreign-funded NGO in fuelling the anti-CAA protests. A Delhi Congress leader named Nikita Chaturvedi was part of WhatsApp group which mobilised protestors in December.

Delhi Congress leader Nikita Chaturvedi’s WhatsApp messages

In the above message, Chaturvedi, whose phone ends with number 4231 can be seen conversing with ‘Saifi Bhai’ and ‘Nadeem Bhai’, who in turn says that people are waiting for them. OpIndia could not independently verify whether the name ‘Nadeem’, which appeared in the ‘United Against Hate’ WhatsApp group, referred to Nadeem Khan who is now organising langar for the protesting farmers.

In addition to that, ‘United Against Hate’ had also organised several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. In one of the protests organised by UAH, dubious activists like Yogendra Yadav had joined hands with riot-accused Umar Khalid, Nadeem Khan, Sharjeel Imam, to deliver provocative speeches against the CAA.

Interestingly, during the Shaheen Bagh protests, DS Bindra, who was a member of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, organised langars for several riot accused too.

OpIndia had reported how in the charge sheet filed in connection with the murder of constable Ratan Lal, advocate DS Bindra was named as one of the instigators. 

In the charge sheet, it was mentioned categorically that DS Bindra was one of the instigators of the riots that led to the murder of Ratan Lal. The charge sheet also categorically states that the conspirators “were fully aware that violence may ensue and had accordingly directed the protestors to arm themselves”. 

Further, the charge sheet says, “On 23.02.2020 the above said accused persons along with other organizers, conspirators and rioters convened a meeting at Chand Bagh and asked the residents to equip themselves with iron rods, Dandas, Petrol Bombs etc for the next day. On 24.02.2020 at around 1 pm as per plan, the riots erupted and the protestors attacked the police personnel. Numbers of police personnel were injured and HC Ratan Lal was killed”.

It is also evident that for certain elements who were involved in the Delhi Riots, the mythical 'Sikh-Muslim unity' has become a trope to exploit. Before Delhi Riots, the media had reported extensively how a 'Sikh man had sold his flat to organised langars for Shaheen Bagh protestors'. Eventually, it was discovered that the 'Sikh' who had organised langar was a member of AIMIM, DS Bindra, and was later named in the chargesheet as an instigator. The same trope is being used now when the media reports how Mosques and Muslim organisations are organising langars for Sikh farmers. It is thus, rather evident that United Against Hate's support to the farmer protests is a dangerous sign of things to come, given their antecedents.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

