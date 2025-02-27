The key accused in the Amritsar grenade attack Mohit was injured in a regulatory fire during weapon recovery, a policeman also sustained a bullet injury during the operation.

The accused Mohit opened fire on the police while he was been taken for weapon recovery. During the retaliatory fire, he sustained injuries and was shifted to Civil Hospital, Batala, for treatment, Punjab police said.

According to Batala police they have arrested Mohit and Vishal after solving the grenade blast cases in Jaintipur and Raimal. This marked a hundred percent resolution of all grenade blast incidents in Punjab.

On January 15, a grenade attack was reported at the residence of Pappu Jaintipuria in Amritsar. Following the attack on Pappu Jaintipuria’s residence, another granade was lobbed at the residence of a Punjab police constable in Raimal. Both the attacks were claimed by a US-based terrorist, Happy Pachhi, through social media posts.

The Batala police made relentless efforts and after a detailed investigation, they apprehended and arrested the key accused Mohit, who personally carried out the grenade attack at the Punjab police constable’s house followed by Vishal Bhatti. Other accused, Ravinder Singh and Rajbir, are yet to be arrested. Further investigation into the matter is going on.

The Punjab police have intensified their hunt for criminals in the state following the orders of DGP and CM Bhagwant Mann. On Tuesday, two miscreants were shot in the leg during an encounter with the Punjab police in Khem Karan of Tarn Taran. According to the police official Aditya Raj, the names of the two miscreants are Prakash Singh and Prabhjeet Singh, who were involved in two recent firing incidents. He stated that further investigation into the matter is going on.

“Two miscreants named Prakash Singh and Prabhjeet Singh have been injured… They were involved in two recent firing incidents… Further investigation is underway”, SP Aditya Raj, Investigation Tarn Taran police said after the incident.

Furthermore, SP Raj stated that CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP have given orders to take strict action against the criminals. He added that the police had signalled the miscreants to stop after they opened fire on the police.

The Taran Taran SP further added that the accused have been linked with gangster Prabh Dasuwal and one 32-bore weapon, three used cartridges and two live rounds have been recovered from the miscreants.

“Punjab DGP and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have given instructions to take action against criminals…When our team signalled a motorcycle to stop, they (miscreants) opened fire on the police teams. In the retaliatory fire, they were shot in their legs. Two people named Prakash Singh and Prabhjeet Singh have been injured… They are involved in two recent firing incidents… Further investigation is on… They are in touch with gangster Prabh Dasuwal… One 32-bore weapon, three used cartridges, and two live rounds have been recovered…”, SP Ajay Raj said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)