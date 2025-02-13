Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has announced that he will not be hosting an event, which was scheduled for Valentine’s Day on Friday.

On Thursday, Chanchlani took to Instagram to share his decision, citing health concerns. He wrote, “Hello Doston, I am not keeping well, so unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend and host the screening of the film Captain America: Brave New World on Valentine’s Day. But don’t worry, those who are selected can still go and enjoy the show. I know, I am gonna miss y’all so much! Love you 3000.”

On the same day, Assam Police said that they have issued summons to Chanchlani and fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with an FIR lodged against multiple content creators for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in vulgar discussions on ‘India’s Got Latent’.

The FIR, filed by Alok Boruah of Nayanpur, Guwahati, names Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina, among others, accusing them of violating public decency and morality through their content.

The case, registered under Cyber PS case no. 03/2025, invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the IT Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Earlier this week, a team of Assam Police officers arrived in Mumbai to investigate the matter further.

Amid growing legal scrutiny, stand-up comedian and ‘India’s Got Latent’ host Samay Raina issued a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that he has removed all videos of the show from his channel and is cooperating with authorities.

“Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” Raina wrote.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology following backlash over a remark he made on the show. In a video posted on his social media, he admitted that his comments were inappropriate and regretted his lapse in judgment.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry,” he said.

Acknowledging his influence on young viewers, Allahbadia added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)