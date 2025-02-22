Thursday, May 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsGorakhpur: Authorities order demolition of mosque one year after it was rebuilt following previous...
News Reports
Updated:

Gorakhpur: Authorities order demolition of mosque one year after it was rebuilt following previous demolition

In a notice issued on February 15 to Shoaib Ahmed, son of the mosque's trustee, he has been asked to demolish the mosque within 15 days saying it was built without getting the map approved within the stipulated time limit.

OpIndia Staff

Gorakhpur Development Authority has issued a 15-day ultimatum to demolish a three-storey mosque which was rebuilt recently after a previous demolition. As per the GDA, the mosque was built ‘illegally’ on municipal land near Ghosh Company Square.

In a notice issued on February 15 to Shoaib Ahmed, son of the mosque’s trustee, he has been asked to demolish the mosque within 15 days saying it was built without getting the map approved within the stipulated time limit. The notice adds that if this is not done, the GDA will demolish the structure with bulldozers and recover the cost incurred from the builder. GDA also pasted a copy of the demolition order on the mosque. 

However, Shoaib Ahmed claims that the municipal board had approved the land allocation, and the mosque does not need approval of a map as it is under 60 square meters. The mosque committee has filed an appeal with the divisional commissioner, and the case will be heard on February 25.

The mosque was constructed just a year ago, in place of a mosque demolished by authorities in January 2024. The old mosque named Abu Hurera along with several residential and commercial establishments was demolished in a drive to remove encroachments in the area. This led to a protest by Muslims in the area.

As a result, the municipal board allocated a plot near the site of the earlier mosque to build a new shrine. Reportedly, when officials visited the mosque during its construction, it was found that construction was going on in rapid speed without the approval of the map. Authorities sent reminders several times, but the builders failed to submit the approved map.

As a result, the GDA has directed the mosque committee to demolish the structure within 15 days.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Union govt tells Supreme Court that Waqf is not essential part of Islam, says it is just a charity and does not perform any...

ANI -

Where is Abujhmadh, and how has this impenetrable Naxal fortress been smashed under the Modi government

Shraddha Pandey -

Bangladesh Army Chief rejects proposal of ‘humanitarian corridor’ to Myanmar saying “no bloody corridor business”, asserts interim govt can’t handover a port to foreign...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ba***rd, sisterf**ker, dog’: Rahul Gandhi’s ally and former R&AW chief AS Dulat abuses journalist, attacks him during podcast

OpIndia Staff -

False-flag operation in Khuzdar? Decoding the suspected suicide attack on school bus in Balochistan and Pakistan’s desperation to malign India

Jinit Jain -

Yashwant Sinha says ‘Operation Sindoor, Pulwama, Uri, everything is for elections’, goes on with Kapil Sibal to make more unhinged, bizarre claims

OpIndia Staff -

INSV Kaundinya, the revived stitched ship, joins Indian Navy: Read how the vessel and the person it is named after, both symbolise India’s glorious...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindus migrating from Shanichari-Shukrawari of Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh: Girls trapped in love jihad by Muslim men, pieces of meat thrown outside houses

OpIndia Staff -

Modi govt unveils plans to become Atmanirbhar in oil shipping: 112 made-in-India oil tankers to be purchased for $10 billion

Shraddha Pandey -

Pakistan’s old playbook finds a new corridor: Why India must recalibrate its approach to Kartarpur and thwart ISI’s nefarious agenda

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com