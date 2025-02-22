Gorakhpur Development Authority has issued a 15-day ultimatum to demolish a three-storey mosque which was rebuilt recently after a previous demolition. As per the GDA, the mosque was built ‘illegally’ on municipal land near Ghosh Company Square.

In a notice issued on February 15 to Shoaib Ahmed, son of the mosque’s trustee, he has been asked to demolish the mosque within 15 days saying it was built without getting the map approved within the stipulated time limit. The notice adds that if this is not done, the GDA will demolish the structure with bulldozers and recover the cost incurred from the builder. GDA also pasted a copy of the demolition order on the mosque.

However, Shoaib Ahmed claims that the municipal board had approved the land allocation, and the mosque does not need approval of a map as it is under 60 square meters. The mosque committee has filed an appeal with the divisional commissioner, and the case will be heard on February 25.

The mosque was constructed just a year ago, in place of a mosque demolished by authorities in January 2024. The old mosque named Abu Hurera along with several residential and commercial establishments was demolished in a drive to remove encroachments in the area. This led to a protest by Muslims in the area.

As a result, the municipal board allocated a plot near the site of the earlier mosque to build a new shrine. Reportedly, when officials visited the mosque during its construction, it was found that construction was going on in rapid speed without the approval of the map. Authorities sent reminders several times, but the builders failed to submit the approved map.

As a result, the GDA has directed the mosque committee to demolish the structure within 15 days.