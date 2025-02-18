Monday, April 21, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis directs cyber cell to contact Wikipedia over objectionable content against...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis directs cyber cell to contact Wikipedia over objectionable content against Sambhaji Maharaj

Noting that Wikipedia doesn't operate from India, Fadnavis suggested that a set of rules must be in place to avoid distortion of historical facts.

ANI
Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis (Representational image)

Amid the ongoing controversy over “objectionable” content against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Wikipedia, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the cyber cell in the state to contact the open-source platform to remove the content.

“I have informed the IG (Inspector-General of Police) Cyber about the objectionable writing on Wikipedia. They have (been) ordered to contact Wikipedia and take action…It is not operated from India,” Fadnavis told reporters.

Noting that Wikipedia doesn’t operate from India, Fadnavis suggested that a set of rules must be in place to avoid distortion of historical facts.

“They have their own rules…We will give suggestions like this – instead of distorting historical things, create a rule…Freedom of expression is not unlimited. It cannot encroach on the freedom of others,” the Maharashtra CM said.

Speaking on the actions of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Fadnavis said that police have been told to take action against developers who constructed buildings that have been declared illegal since they were built on government land.

“I am holding a meeting regarding Kalyan Dombivli. We will also go to the Supreme Court regarding how to save the needy. Ravindra Chavan has brought the incident to my attention. The police have been told to take action against the builder. The question is how to regularise the genuine buyers. Some buildings have been built on government land,” Fadnavis added.

Speaking on the water supply issue in Thane’s Badlapur, the Maharashtra CM said, “I promise you that funds of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will get to Badlapur as soon as possible. I will solve the water supply issue.”

He said dams were being constructed on the Ulhas River to resolve the flooding issue in Badlapur during monsoon season.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday attended the International Temples Convention and Expo event in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati and spoke about his experience, stating that many temple committees from India participated in the event and discussed how modern technology and ancient Sanskriti can be connected. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi called IUML ‘secular’, the offshoot of Jinnah’s Muslim League calls itself “a political entity dedicated to safeguarding Muslim rights” in petition...

OpIndia Staff -
The IUML, which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once boasted of as a 'secular party', has described itself as "a political entity dedicated to safeguarding Muslim rights" in its petition filed before the Supreme Court.
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor and Red Cross worker terminated for assaulting and dragging out 77-year-old man from Chattarpur Hospital, Superintendent suspended

OpIndia Staff -
After a video of a 77-year-old man being assaulted and dragged out of Chattarpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, the authorities have sacked a doctor and a Red Cross worker, and suspended the superintendent

Newslaundry ropes in ‘journalist’ to downplay exodus of Hindus from Murshidabad, tries to shield Muslim mobs by claiming ‘provocation’: Here is the actual truth

Rahul Gandhi invokes Nehru’s legacy of truth and courage; forgets how Motilal Nehru pulled strings to get Jawaharlal out of Nabha prison, abandoned a...

Canada: Over half a million people with Khalistan flags join Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey, effigies of Modi, Shah and Jaishankar in jail...

‘Throw my ashes in drain if justice not done to me’: Engineer takes own life alleging harassment by wife and in-laws in UP’s Etawah,...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Over 67,000 Pakistanis may miss Hajj this year due to delays and mismanagement, PKR 36 billion collected from pilgrims stuck in Saudi Arabia

ANI -

While Rahul Gandhi called IUML ‘secular’, the offshoot of Jinnah’s Muslim League calls itself “a political entity dedicated to safeguarding Muslim rights” in petition...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor and Red Cross worker terminated for assaulting and dragging out 77-year-old man from Chattarpur Hospital, Superintendent suspended

OpIndia Staff -

Newslaundry ropes in ‘journalist’ to downplay exodus of Hindus from Murshidabad, tries to shield Muslim mobs by claiming ‘provocation’: Here is the actual truth

OpIndia Staff -

Dehi: Nine people including main accused ‘Lady Don’ Zikra and two minors arrested for murder of Hindu boy in Seelampur

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi invokes Nehru’s legacy of truth and courage; forgets how Motilal Nehru pulled strings to get Jawaharlal out of Nabha prison, abandoned a...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Over half a million people with Khalistan flags join Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey, effigies of Modi, Shah and Jaishankar in jail...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Gurdwara in Vancouver and Surrey’s Lakshmi Narayan Temple desecrated with pro-Khalistan graffiti, people call it ‘attempt to instill fear’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Throw my ashes in drain if justice not done to me’: Engineer takes own life alleging harassment by wife and in-laws in UP’s Etawah,...

OpIndia Staff -

Is West Bengal police acting as ‘mouthpiece’ of TMC? Official X handle shares politically motivated ‘peace appeal’ targeting BJP and RSS

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com