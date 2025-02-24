In Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, a finance company agent Aheem Khan harassed a Hindu man for not repaying his motorbike loan. The accused Muslim man was pressuring the Hindu man Puttu Lal to get his daughter married to him and in exchange, he would pay the remaining EMI. Based on the Hindu victim’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused at Bhira Police Station.

In his complaint, the victim Puttu Lal stated that he had purchased a motorbike on loan and was regularly paying its instalments. However, he could not pay the last instalment for some reason, after which the accused loan recovery agent Aheem Khan began harassing him.

The complainant alleged that Aheem Khan used to abuse him over phone calls and one day, the accused asked him to get his daughter married to him. Aheem Khan told Puttu Lal over the phone, “I will pay the last instalment, just get your daughter married to me.”

An audio clip of Aheem Khan making these threats is also going viral on social media. In the clip, Aheem Khan is allegedly abusing the complainant. However, this audio could not be confirmed. Tired of this harassment by Aheem Khan, Puttu Lal has complained to the police and demanded action.

After the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Aheem Khan in the Bhira police station. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR in this case. We have also spoken to the Bhira police station in-charge in this matter.

Excerpt from the FIR accessed by OpIndia

Speaking to OpIndia, the Bhira police station in-charge said, “The exact details about the accused are not yet known. As soon as the complete information is revealed, raids will be conducted against him. A case has been registered for action. The victim was constantly harassed over the phone. The location of the harasser is being traced through his phone.”