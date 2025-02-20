Friday, May 23, 2025
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Police files FIR against Mohsin, Akram and Islam for spitting on Hindu devotees attending Narmada Parikrama in Dewas

The memorandum stated that the Maulvi of the Tamkhan mosque also misbehaved with the devotees participating in the Parikrama.

OpIndia Staff
Images via Dainik Bhaskar

A Bandh was observed by Hindu organisations on Wednesday (19th February) in the Khategaon Police Station area in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh after some Muslim men spat on Hindu devotees taking part in Narmada Parikrama in Tamkhan village on 17th February.

As per reports, Prakash Yadav and his wife were going on a bike to attend the Narmada Parikrama on 17th February. The couple had a scuffle with some Muslim men as they passed by Tamkhan mosque in the evening. The Muslim men allegedly misbehaved with them and spat on Prakash Yadav’s wife.

The incident sparked outrage among people from the Hindu community. A Bandh was observed by Hindu organisations. Later, members of several Hindu organisations gathered near Sri Ram temple and took out a rally carrying saffron flags through the main routes of the town to the police station. They handed over a memorandum, addressed to the Collector and the SP, additional SP, and the SDM.

Hindu organisations said that illegal activities are taking place in the mosque

The memorandum stated that the Maulvi and Sadar of the Tamkhan mosque also misbehaved with the devotees participating in the Parikrama. It said that the mosque was built on encroached land belonging to the government and that immoral, illegal and unconstitutional activities have been taking place inside the mosque. The memorandum also accused some anti-social elements in the area of indulging in illegal mining activities. The Hindu organisations demanded a cease to illegal mining and the seizure of the machinery like tractors and boats engaged in the mining.

Culprits identified as Mohsin, Akram and Islam

Police registered a case against three people identified as Mohsin, Akram and Islam. One of the culprits is reportedly on the run. A team of police personnel led by the SDM and the Tehsildar sealed the route which was being used for illegal mining. Police have arrested two accused and are searching for others. One of the accused is a minor.

Notably, 54 villages in the Dewas district including Tamkhan village were selected by the government for renaming. Tamkhan village was to be renamed as Kanhapur.

