PM Modi meets Elon Musk during his US visit, discusses strengthening collaboration in innovation, space exploration, and AI

ANI
PM Modi meeting Elon Musk at the Blair House

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House in Washington, DC on Thursday (local time). During the meeting, PM Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between entities of India and the US in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

PM Modi and Elon Musk also spoke about opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance. Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by three of his children.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Prime Minister and Mr. Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance.”

During the meeting with Musk, PM Modi spoke about India’s efforts toward reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ PM Modi took to X to share details regarding his meeting with Musk.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’.”

During the meeting, PM Modi met Elon Musk’s children, who were present during the meeting. Musk also presented the Prime Minister with a special gift, before their discussion.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!”

After his meeting with PM Modi, Elon Musk left from Blair House in Washington, DC. He was accompanied by his three children.

Before his meeting with Musk, PM Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at the Blair House. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House later. This is PM Modi’s first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit on Wednesday (local time). India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora, who were waiting to welcome him outside the Blair House on Wednesday (local time). 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

