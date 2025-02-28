Wednesday, June 4, 2025
HomeCrimePune Bus Rape: Crime Branch detains accused in the Swargate bus depot case
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pune Bus Rape: Crime Branch detains accused in the Swargate bus depot case

The accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade was absconding since the incident happened on Tuesday, when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away.

ANI
Pune bus rape accused (Image Via Live Hindustan)

Pune Crime Branch has detained the accused in the Pune rape incident at the Swargate bus depot from a village in Shirur Tehsil of the Pune district.

The accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade was absconding since the incident happened on Tuesday, when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away.

The accused allegedly approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot, where he allegedly raped her.

Meanwhile, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered for an immediate security audit of all bus stands and depots across the state.

As per a release issued on Thursday, the minister has also instructed that all registered buses parked at bus stations and depots and vehicles seized by transport offices be removed by April 15.

Considering the rising number of female passengers, Minister Sarnaik emphasised the need to increase the number of female security guards at bus stations.

Additionally, he directed that a specific timeframe be set for removing unregistered buses from bus stand areas, with the process to be completed by April 15. He also called for the appointment of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to the vacant post of Chief Security and Vigilance Officer in the State Transport Corporation.

Leaders and workers of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SCP on Thursday staged a protest against the rape incident at the Swargate bus depot in Pune, calling for strict action against the accused.

The protesters demanded capital punishment for the rape accused and the safety of women.

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik also ordered a departmental inquiry against the Assistant Transport Superintendent and the Bus Depot Manager of the Swargate Bus Depot in Pune following the February 25 incident in which the 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a parked bus.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi’s “Narender Surrender” jibe is a gift to Pakistani propaganda machines: How his rhetorics risk undermining India’s diplomatic edge

Amit Kelkar -

‘Loose tongue’ to ‘sentiments were hurt’: From Nupur Sharma to Sharmishta Panoli, how courts are emboldening Islamists and curbing space for free speech

Shraddha Pandey -

Raja Bhabhut Singh: Know about the tribal hero and freedom fighter who sheltered Tatya Tope, honored by MP cabinet in Pachmarhi

Rukma Rathore -

The soldier who never died: 63 years on, India’s immortal guardian Jaswant Singh Rawat still watches over border with China ‘in spirit’

Anurag -

Kapil Sibal reaches SC against Assam govt’s pushback of illegal immigrants, argues for petitioner’s mother who was declared a foreigner by tribunal and Gauhati...

Shraddha Pandey -

Rajasthan minister catches illegal electricity supply network of Jalaluddin alias Kallu, accused has earned over 12 crores so far

OpIndia Staff -

“Spy” Jyoti Malhotra regularly visited Varanasi after her frequent trips to Pakistan, NIA to take her there for questioning

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: 17-year-old Tiktoker Sana Yousuf murdered by her relative, ‘honour killing’ suspected

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: A deep-dive into its history and politics, multiple bans, involvement in atrocities against Hindus and war crimes during the 1971 genocide

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan admits in its dossier that scale of Operation Sindoor was much bigger than what India revealed, lists 8 additional targets hit by Indian...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com