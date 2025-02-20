Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday indicated that if Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had fought the recent parliamentary elections with the Congress, they would have won

Addressing students at the Mool Bharti hostel in his constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi asked, “Why doesn’t Mayawati fight elections properly?”

In a conversation with students, one of them spoke about issues regarding the hostel when Rahul Gandhi intervened and asked, “What do you think about Kanshiram Ji?”

After the student gave his response and also mentioned Mayawati, Rahul Gandhi asked, “Why doesn’t Mayawati fight elections properly?”.

“We wanted Behenji to fight elections along with us against the BJP,” Rahul Gandhi said referring to the BSP supremo.

“However, for some reason, Mayawati Ji isn’t contesting, which disappoints us greatly. Because if all three parties come together, the BJP would never win,” the Congress MP said adding the doors of the INDIA Alliance are always open for her.

Mayawati, however, hit back at the Congress’ “double standards”. In a post in hindi on X the BSP chief said,” In the states where Congress is strong or where it has governments, there is animosity and casteist attitude towards BSP and its followers, but in a state like UP where Congress is weak, there is deceptive talk of alliance with BSP, if this is not the double standard of that party then what is it?.”

She said that whenever BSP contested elections in UP and other states in alliance with “casteist parties” like Congress, their base vote has been transferred to them but those parties have not been able to transfer their base vote to BSP. In such a situation, BSP has always had to face losses.

Notably, Congress and Samajwadi Party had contested the 2024 parliamentary elections together as part of INDIA alliance, while BSP fought the elections independently.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in his interaction with students at Raebareli asked them to ensure their participation and responsibility in the development of the country.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing students in the Mool Bharti hostel in his Lok Sabha constituency, Rae Bareli, said, “The Constitution has given all of you equal rights and opportunities to move forward and shape your future. Recognize your rights.”

