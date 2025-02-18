The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider regulating obscene content on YouTube and other social media and said it would not leave a vacuum and barren area the way it is being misused by so-called YouTube channels.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who was sitting in the courtroom on another matter, to ask the Attorney General and Solicitor General for assistance in the court.

“There was this case of so-called YouTubers… We would like you (the government) to do something. If the government is willing to do something, we are happy; otherwise, we will not leave this vacuum and barren area the way so-called YouTube channels are misusing it and all these things are going on..,” Justice Kant told Bhati.

The bench said, “We should not overlook the importance and sensitivity of the issue.”

Justice Kant told Bhati, “Please request the Attorney General and the Solicitor General to be here on the next date of hearing.”

The top court’s remarks came in the wake of inappropriate comments by YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on the show India’s Got Latent.

Today, the bench heard the plea filed by Allahabadia seeking direction to club the multiple FIRs registered against him and grant interim relief to him from arrest.

While hearing the YouTuber’s plea, the bench lambasted him and said his parents would feel ashamed; society would be ashamed.

“There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the program,” said the bench during the hearing.



