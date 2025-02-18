Wednesday, May 21, 2025
HomeNews ReportsRanveer Allahbadia case: SC asks Central Govt to regulate obscene content on YouTube and...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Ranveer Allahbadia case: SC asks Central Govt to regulate obscene content on YouTube and other social media platforms

Today, the bench heard the plea filed by Allahabadia seeking direction to club the multiple FIRs registered against him and grant interim relief to him from arrest.

ANI
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider regulating obscene content on YouTube and other social media and said it would not leave a vacuum and barren area the way it is being misused by so-called YouTube channels.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who was sitting in the courtroom on another matter, to ask the Attorney General and Solicitor General for assistance in the court.

“There was this case of so-called YouTubers… We would like you (the government) to do something. If the government is willing to do something, we are happy; otherwise, we will not leave this vacuum and barren area the way so-called YouTube channels are misusing it and all these things are going on..,” Justice Kant told Bhati.

The bench said, “We should not overlook the importance and sensitivity of the issue.”

Justice Kant told Bhati, “Please request the Attorney General and the Solicitor General to be here on the next date of hearing.”

The top court’s remarks came in the wake of inappropriate comments by YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on the show India’s Got Latent.

Today, the bench heard the plea filed by Allahabadia seeking direction to club the multiple FIRs registered against him and grant interim relief to him from arrest.

While hearing the YouTuber’s plea, the bench lambasted him and said his parents would feel ashamed; society would be ashamed.

“There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the program,” said the bench during the hearing.


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

MP: Mother of three children Nilofer Asif poses as Shreya to lure Hindu man into marrying her, pressured to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

TMC Councillor led mob in anti-Hindu carnage as police stood down: Calcutta HC probe in Murshidabad violence reveals

OpIndia Staff -

What is the JN.1 variant of coronavirus that is sparking concerns about the return of covid-19, and is it dangerous? All you need to...

Rukma Rathore -

How propaganda peddled by US-based Hamas supporter was used by Pakistanis to claim ‘victory’ against India on social media amid Operation Sindoor: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala University Amendment Bill sparks row: Teachers barred from opposing state, free to criticise Centre. All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi court acquits Sumit, Ankit, Vijay and 8 others in Delhi Riots loot and arson case, says prosecution witnesses were ‘planted’: Read what happened

Shraddha Pandey -

Himachal Pradesh apple farmers demand complete ban on Turkish imports citing the country’s support to Pakistan

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh government cracks down on illegal religious encroachments near Nepal border, 286 structures including 225 madrasas demolished

OpIndia Staff -

From attacking ‘Operation Sindoor’ to echoing Pakistani narratives: How the Opposition’s petty politics stands exposed

Rukma Rathore -

Pakistan machinery circulating Hamas like propaganda internally: Here are 7 lies, including using Indian journalists to discredit India, deny Hindu killing in Pahalgam

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com