On Wednesday (20th February), Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, the man who filed a case against former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accusing him of corruption in the construction of Kaleshwaram Medigadda Barrage (Lakshmi Barrage), was brutally killed by unknown attackers.

Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy was a resident of Bhupalpally and the husband of former councillor Sarala from the 15th ward of Bhupalpally Municipality. Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, Rajalingamurthy had joined the Congress party.

Reports say that Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy was attacked when he was travelling through Reddy Colony. The unidentified assailants attacked the victim with knives and sickles. Rajalingamurthy was struck on the head while trying to escape. The bloodied victim collapsed on the road and died on the spot.

Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy accused KCR government of corruption

Back in 2023, Rajalingamurthy had tried to file a complaint against former CM KCR, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and others, accusing them of corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in October 2023 at Bhupalpally Police Station.

The police, however, refused to file an FIR. Rajalingamurthy then approached the local magistrate court where his plea was rejected. It was only when he approached the Principal Sessions Court, Bhupalpally that notices were issued to then CM KCR, T Harish and others. Later, the Telangana High Court put a stay on the case.

Rajalingamurthy’s family accuses BRS leaders of killing him, his wife claims Rajalingamurthy was being threatened to ‘settle’ the case

The deceased victim’s wife and former councillor Sarala has alleged that Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy was being “threatened” and offered Rs 10 lakh by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders to ‘settle’ the case.

Sarala alleged that followers of former MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy carried out Rajalingamurthy’s killing. Reports say that the former MLA is a close aide of KCR’s son KT Rama Rao.

“KTR’s follower is Venkatramana Reddy. His follower is Haribabu. He got this done. Around 10 days ago, my husband was threatened and offered Rs 10 lakh to withdraw the complaint in the corruption case against KCR. Reddy got my husband killed in the middle of the road because he filed a case in the Kaleshwaram case, fearing they may lose. I want justice. What will happen to my two children?”,” Sarala said.