Sunday, March 30, 2025
Himachal Pradesh: 6 dead, 5 injured as tree falls near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kullu, Ashwani Kumar, said, "Six people died, and five were injured after trees were uprooted near Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara parking in Kullu. Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari."

ANI
Image Source: Hindustan Times

At least six people died, and five were injured after a hollow tree was uprooted near the Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib parking area in Kullu on Sunday.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kullu, Ashwani Kumar, said, “Six people died, and five were injured after trees were uprooted near Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara parking in Kullu. Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari.”

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur stated that three victims have been identified.

He said, “Two people were locals, and four were from outside. A few others have also been affected by the incident. Near the Manikaran Gurudwara, a tree was uprooted. Dead bodies are being brought to the district hospital. Four injured have been brought to the district hospital. Police administration is present at the site.”

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the incident, said an official statement from the Himachal CMO.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families. He also instructed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister prayed for the peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

CM Sukhu also assured the people that the state government stands firmly with the affected people in this hour of grief.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

