There is fear and anger among Hindus about the Al-Mateen Mosque located in Lane No. 13 of Brahmapuri area of ​​Seelampur in Delhi. The locals say that Muslims first come quietly, buy flats, then buy houses, build mosques, and gradually occupy the entire area. Following that, one day, as soon as they get a chance, the whole community unites and attacks the Hindus.

This is precisely what happened in Muslim-dominated areas like Brahmapuri and Seelampur during the anti-Hindu riots of the year 2020. Bullets were fired from the Al-Mateen Mosque, a mob gathered, and subsequently, it became difficult for Hindus to live in the area. Now efforts are being made to expand that Mosque, due to which, Hindus feel that if the mosque becomes even bigger, their life will become ‘haram’. In 2018 as well, there were tensions over the mosque in Lane No. 8, after which, during 2020 anti-Hindu riots, the local Hindus were targeted.

From flat to mosque, and then the local situation started changing

The story of Al-Mateen Mosque in Brahmapuri begins in the year 2013. Local Pandit Lal Shankar Gautam says, “In 2013, Muslims bought a flat in Gali No. 13. Namaaz started there, no one said anything. However, gradually they converted that flat into a four-storey mosque.” Gautam says that all this was well planned. First they took a small space, then kept expanding it.

Gautam believes that Muslims enter the area in this way. First they buy a flat, then the houses around it, and build a mosque. Initially everything seems fine, but later the situation changes. Hindus in the area feel that all this is a preparation to take over their daily lives.

There was tension in the year 2018 as well, again mosque was the reason

This act of Muslims in Brahmapuri is not new. In the year 2018, there was a conflict between Hindus and Muslims over a mosque in lane number-8. At that time, Hindus opposed it.

Sheeshpal Tiwari says, “A mosque was being built there. We said that this is wrong. Then the police made both sides talk. An agreement was reached that only the people of the street will offer namaz in the mosque. No one from outside will come.”

However, Tiwari says that the Muslims broke this promise. A person named Abdul Rafiq started calling people from outside. The crowd in the street started increasing. Hindus started feeling that all this is happening to harass them. This tension started in 2018 and later erupted into a big riot in 2020.

An elderly person said, “We are afraid to go out. If the mosque becomes bigger, then this will be a daily situation.” There is also anger over breaking the 2018 agreement. He says, “Abdul Rafiq calls people from outside. There is no peace in the street.” Hindus feel that Muslims want to take over their lives in the name of the mosque. Hindus are forced to live here in fear. The fear is greater after the anti- Hindu riots of 2020.

The unity of Muslims in the area was seen during 2020 anti-Hindu riots

What happened in Brahmapuri and Seelampur in February 2020 was horrific for Hindus. Riots broke out and Al-Mateen Mosque became its main center. Gautam says, “On February 25, bullets were fired from the mosque. Suddenly a crowd of thousands gathered. Message was spread that the mosque was set on fire, which was a lie. Then there was firing in Gali No. 13. Three Hindu boys were injured.”

Gautam says, “That day we understood that the mosque is not just for namaz. It is a place to show their strength.” After the riots, the trust of Hindus was broken.

The expansion of the mosque is an alarm bell for Hindus

After 2020 anti-Hindu riots, efforts to expand the mosque started. In 2023, the people associated with the mosque bought a house next to it in lane number 12. That house belonged to a Hindu. Shankar Lal Gautam says, “First we bought the house, then demolished it. Now a part of the mosque is being built there.”

The plan was to open a new gate of the mosque in lane number 12, which is right in front of the Shiva temple built in 1984. Hindus did not approve of this at all. 60 Hindu families live in lane number 12. In front of most of their houses, posters of ‘House for sale’ can be seen.

A young man said, “The temple is very old. Puja is performed every Monday. If the gate of the mosque is opened in front of it, it will become difficult for us to live.” Hindus fear that if the mosque is enlarged, the crowd will increase and an attack like the one in 2020 may happen again.

Shankar Lal Gautam says, “If the mosque becomes twice as big, think how many people will gather here. Then who will save us? What happened in 2020 will happen again.” Hindus believe that Muslims first populate the area, then build a mosque and as soon as they get a chance, they unite and attack. The same pattern is visible in Brahmapuri.

Animal bones and blood are thrown outside the houses of Hindus

Hindus say that it has become difficult for them to live around the mosque. Suresh Kumar Agarwal had complained to the New Usmanpur police station in the year 2023. He had written in the complaint, “Since the year 2017, people of the Muslim community have been pouring blood or something else at my house every day to drive me away. On April 10, 2023, the severed leg of an animal was thrown in front of my house.”

He further writes in the complaint, “These people (Muslims) want us Hindus to sell our houses and leave from here. Due to which, not only my house, but the bones and blood of animals are thrown on the roofs of many Hindu families’ houses. The police has been informed about this many times.” Local people confirm these allegations. They say that Muslims do this deliberately so that Hindus get troubled. A complaint about this was made even to Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Muslim side is waiting to start the construction work as soon as the matter cools down

The expansion of the mosque began in 2023. When Hindus complained, the police stopped the work. Then on November 23, 2024, the mosque people took permission from MCD and started the work again in February 2025. However, on February 13, 2025, a complaint was registered again. When the police investigated, the map turned out to be wrong and MCD stopped the work. A show cause notice has also been sent to Al-Mateen Welfare Society, which runs the mosque, and architect Mohammad Dawood Khan, who passed its map. Now the construction has been stopped for a month.

However, Gautam says, “MCD is pretending by putting up boards. In reality, nothing is happening.” Hindus feel that the police and MCD are only taking superficial action, while Muslims are looking for an opportunity.

The Naib Imam of the mosque, Saddam Hussain, says, “Our population is increasing. The mosque has become small. How is it wrong to make it bigger?” He says that the fears of Hindus are baseless. He says, “We want peace.”

However, Hindus find these statements hollow. A young man named Ajay said, “There was talk of peace in 2020, then bullets were fired. What will happen if the mosque becomes bigger now?” Hindus suspect that Muslims first spread, then attack when they find an opportunity.

In the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots, Hindus saw how Muslims unite. Shankar Lal Gautam says, “A crowd came out of the mosque and attacked us. They targeted every house.”

Hindus say that mosques become the center of these attacks. If Al-Mateen Mosque becomes bigger, Islamists’ strength will increase further. An elderly man said, “We will have to live in fear every day. The bigger the mosque, the more our fear will increase.” This is the reason why people have now accepted migration from the area as their future.

The Hindu community considers the construction of mosques as a ‘modus operandi’. They say that first a mosque is built, then the situation changes, and Hindus are forced to migrate. This trend has been seen in Brahmapuri since 2020. A local woman named Vinod said, “There were problems earlier too, but the matter did not escalate so much. But everything changed after the riots. Now seeing the expansion of the mosque, it seems that there is a preparation to drive us out completely from here.”

Hindus in Brahmapuri feel that Muslims first buy flats, then buy houses, build mosques and occupy the area. The tension of 2018 and the attack of 2020 are proof of this. Now the fear has increased further due to the expansion of the mosque. The police have maintained peace right now, but Hindus do not trust the authorities. Ajay says, “If the mosque grows bigger, our life will become hell.” This is not just the story of the mosque, but of the fear of Hindus and the growing power of Muslims. Time will tell what will happen next.