Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Bangladeshi smugglers attack BSF team in West Bengal injuring a jawan, one smuggler killed in firing, second such incident in a week

A group of around 15 to 20 smugglers from Bangladesh crossed over into the Indian territory by breaching the border fencing. They attacked the BSF team after they were asked to stop.

OpIndia Staff

One BSF jawan was injured when a BSF team was attacked by Bangladeshi smugglers West Bengal on Saturday. A smuggler was killed when the soldiers had to open fire to respond to the attack. The incident took place near the border area of Raiganj in Darjeeling district of West Bengal during the early hours of Saturday.

As per reports, a group of around 15 to 20 smugglers from Bangladesh crossed over into the Indian territory by breaching the border fencing. They were then joined by their Indian counterparts to smuggle cattle and contraband items. The BSF party spotted them and asked them to surrender. But the smugglers suddenly attacked the soldiers using lathis and sharp-edged weapons like sickles.

The attackers also pelted stones on the BSF team, who fired stun grenades to disperse them. But the smugglers continued to attack them, and even attempted to snatch their weapons. One BSF soldier was seriously injured in the attack.

As a result, the injured jawan fired his INSAS rifle, and shot a smuggler. The other smugglers fled from the scene taking the cover of darkness in the early morning.

When the BSF team searched the area after that, they found the injured man. But he later succumbed to his injuries. Two cattle and sharp-edged weapons used in the attack were recovered from the spot.

The injured jawan has been rushed to a hospital, and his condition is stable.

This is the second such incident in a week, where a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and a BSF soldier injured after smugglers attacked BSF team. Last ween in Tripura, a similar group of 2025 smugglers from Bangladesh attacked a BSF team after they were spotted and asked to stop. When one BSF soldier was injured in the attack, a soldier fired a rubber bullet which hit a smuggler. He was taken to a hospital where he died later.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

