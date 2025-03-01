Saturday, May 31, 2025
Bangladeshi smugglers attack BSF team on Tripura border injuring a Jawan, one smuggler killed after shot with rubber bullet

The incident took place when BSF spotted a group of around 20 to 25 Bangladeshi smugglers in Tripura's Sipahijala district,

OpIndia Staff

A Bangladeshi intruder was killed after he was shot with a rubber bullet by the BSF after a clash inside Tripura on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Md Al-Amin, a resident of Putia district in Brahmanbaria district. A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan also sustained serious injuries in the violent clash along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Sepahijala.

As per reports, the incident took place when BSF spotted a group of around 20 to 25 people in Tripura’s Sipahijala district, who had crossed over the border. As per BSF sources, they were indulging in smuggling activities with their Indian counterparts, and they were spotted at around 7.30 pm along the border. The BSF personnel on duty warned them against proceeding further, and asked them to go back.

But the Bangladeshi smugglers attacked the BSF team by pelting stones. One BSF personnel was seriously injured in this attack. After some time, the intruders against attacked the BSF party. They even tried to snatch a weapon from a BSF personnel this time.

In retaliation, a BSF personnel fired a round of non-lethal rubber bullet, which injured Al-Alim. While the others fled, BSF personnel rescued the injured man who was lying inside the border. He was taken to the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital. However, Amin died during the treatment at the hospital in India.

“When cautioned by the BSF patrol party, the Bangladeshi smugglers and miscreants attacked the Indian border guarding troops injuring a BSF jawan seriously,” a BSF spokesman said.

His body is currently being held at the BSF camp in the area. To address the situation, a flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, and BSF is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The body is expected to be handed over to Bangladeshi authorities after the meeting.

Naik Subedar Abu Bakar, in-charge of the Saldanadi camp of the 60th battalion of the BGB, said, “The BSF fired a round of rubber bullet at Al-Amin on Friday night. Later, he was taken to a local hospital in India in his injured condition. He died there while undergoing treatment.”

