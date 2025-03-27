The Delhi Branch of the National Standards Body of India, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have seized over 3,500 products, both without an ISI mark and marked with fake ISI labels, from warehouses of Amazon Sellers located in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area Delhi.

These products were found to be substandard and in violation of quality control orders of BIS

According to the press information bureau (PIB) release the 15-hour search and seizure operations were conducted on March 19th. The total estimated value of the seized products like geysers, food mixers and other electrical appliances is around Rs. 70 lakhs.

In another raid conducted at Instakart Services, a Flipkart subsidiary located in Trinagar, Delhi, a stock of sports footwear was unearthed which were packaged for dispatch without the necessary ISI mark and date of manufacture. About 590 pairs of sports footwear, worth around Rs. 6 lakhs, were seized during this operation.

In the last one month, the BIS team has conducted similar operations in different parts of the country and seized various substandard items in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, and Sriperumbudur.

These raids are part of the Bureau of Indian Standards’ ongoing efforts to enforce compliance with quality standards for consumer protection.

Currently, there are 769 notified products for compulsory certification by various regulators and line ministries of the Government of India for BIS standardisation.

It is prohibited to manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store, or exhibit (for sale) these products without a valid license or Certificate of Compliance (CoC) from BIS.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of this Order shall be punishable under sub-section (3) of section 29 of the BIS Act, 2016, with imprisonment, a fine, or both.

