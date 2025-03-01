Thursday, May 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Severed head of cow found outside Hindu homes after Maha Kumbh Mela,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Severed head of cow found outside Hindu homes after Maha Kumbh Mela, third incident in past 5 months

The severed head of a cow was found outside the residence of a Hindu businessman named Gopal Agarwal. Similarly, the leg of the cow was discovered outside the house of another Hindu resident named Deepak Kapoor.

OpIndia Staff
Prayagraj: Remains of dead cow dumped outside Hindu homes. Here is what we know so far
Maha Kumbh Mela (left), blurred visuals of severed body parts of cow (right)

A day after the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the remains of a cow were found on Thursday (27th February) in the Dariyabad locality in the Prayagraj city of Uttar Pradesh.

The severed head of a cow was found outside the residence of a Hindu businessman named Gopal Agarwal. Similarly, the leg of the cow was discovered outside the house of another Hindu resident named Deepak Kapoor.

According to reports, a ruckus ensued in the area over the incident. Locals and members of the Hindu rights group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also gathered in the area.

On learning about the matter, teams from three different police stations reached the spot to avert any law-and-order situation. A team of veterinary doctors also conducted a preliminary investigation and took away the remains of the mutilated cow.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons on Gopal Agarwal’s complaint. A probe has been initiated to nab the accused.

According to police officer Sanjay Dwivedi, the incident was carried out with the intent to create communal disharmony. According to complainant Gopal Agarwal, it was the third incident of cow mutilation in the past 5 months.

He informed that on two ocassiosn, remains of dead cow were discovered outside his house but the police did not take any action.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Union govt tells Supreme Court that Waqf is not essential part of Islam, says it is just a charity and does not perform any...

ANI -

Where is Abujhmadh, and how has this impenetrable Naxal fortress been smashed under the Modi government

Shraddha Pandey -

Bangladesh Army Chief rejects proposal of ‘humanitarian corridor’ to Myanmar saying “no bloody corridor business”, asserts interim govt can’t handover a port to foreign...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ba***rd, sisterf**ker, dog’: Rahul Gandhi’s ally and former R&AW chief AS Dulat abuses journalist, attacks him during podcast

OpIndia Staff -

False-flag operation in Khuzdar? Decoding the suspected suicide attack on school bus in Balochistan and Pakistan’s desperation to malign India

Jinit Jain -

Yashwant Sinha says ‘Operation Sindoor, Pulwama, Uri, everything is for elections’, goes on with Kapil Sibal to make more unhinged, bizarre claims

OpIndia Staff -

INSV Kaundinya, the revived stitched ship, joins Indian Navy: Read how the vessel and the person it is named after, both symbolise India’s glorious...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindus migrating from Shanichari-Shukrawari of Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh: Girls trapped in love jihad by Muslim men, pieces of meat thrown outside houses

OpIndia Staff -

Modi govt unveils plans to become Atmanirbhar in oil shipping: 112 made-in-India oil tankers to be purchased for $10 billion

Shraddha Pandey -

Pakistan’s old playbook finds a new corridor: Why India must recalibrate its approach to Kartarpur and thwart ISI’s nefarious agenda

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com