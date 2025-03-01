Prayagraj: Remains of dead cow dumped outside Hindu homes. Here is what we know so far

A day after the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the remains of a cow were found on Thursday (27th February) in the Dariyabad locality in the Prayagraj city of Uttar Pradesh.

The severed head of a cow was found outside the residence of a Hindu businessman named Gopal Agarwal. Similarly, the leg of the cow was discovered outside the house of another Hindu resident named Deepak Kapoor.

According to reports, a ruckus ensued in the area over the incident. Locals and members of the Hindu rights group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also gathered in the area.

On learning about the matter, teams from three different police stations reached the spot to avert any law-and-order situation. A team of veterinary doctors also conducted a preliminary investigation and took away the remains of the mutilated cow.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons on Gopal Agarwal’s complaint. A probe has been initiated to nab the accused.

According to police officer Sanjay Dwivedi, the incident was carried out with the intent to create communal disharmony. According to complainant Gopal Agarwal, it was the third incident of cow mutilation in the past 5 months.

He informed that on two ocassiosn, remains of dead cow were discovered outside his house but the police did not take any action.