The first rear fuselage for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A, produced by Indian Private Industry, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services Private Ltd, was handed over on Sunday to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Aircraft Division in Bengaluru.

In his address, the Defence Minister termed the handing over as a milestone in the historic journey of India’s defence manufacturing.

The ceremony is a testimony to India’s progress towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence and the government’s commitment towards enhanced public-private partnership, he said.

According to the Defence Ministry, Singh commended HAL and the private sector for constantly strengthening the Armed Forces with the latest platforms & technologies. He stated that HAL, through its integrated model and strategies, is not only bolstering the strength of soldiers but is also opening new dimensions of manufacturing and R&D by collaborating with the private sector.

A fuselage is the main body section of the aircraft, which holds the pilot, passengers and cargo, while the rear fuselage supports the tail section and its associated components.

The Defence Minister described HAL as the fuselage of the country’s defence and aerospace sector, with private companies such as L&T, Alpha Tocol, Tata Advanced Systems and VEM Technologies playing the role of rear fuselage, supporting HAL.

“Together with these Indian components, the aircraft which is being manufactured in our defence and aerospace sector will reach greater heights in the times to come,” he said.

Singh credited the bravery and dedication of the air warriors as well as the equipment being manufactured by the Indian public and private sectors for the growing strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“While our courageous air warriors have made an invaluable contribution, the equipment being manufactured indigenously is providing them the added strength, with which they protect our borders,” he said, exuding confidence that HAL and the private sector will continue to overcome every challenge and bolster the Armed Forces in every way.

HAL had placed orders on various Indian private companies such as L&T, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), VEM Technologies and Lakshmi Mission Works (LMW) for supplying major modules for the 83 LCA Mk1A contract, the ministry further said.

HAL has already manufactured 12 LCA MK1A rear fuselages, which are on the aircraft in the manufacturing line. With this supply, a major structure module produced by an Indian private partner will be integrated into the LCA Mk1A aircraft, enabling HAL to meet additional delivery commitments for IAF from 2025-26 onwards.

