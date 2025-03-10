India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final after defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets. Celebrations were taking place all around the nation following this momentous occasion. Similarly, festivities were in full swing at Dahegam, Gandhinagar. However, suddenly a Muslim mob assaulted the people by throwing stones close to the Ugmanovas mosque in the Kasba neighbourhood as Hindu youth participated in a victory procession following India’s landmark triumph.

Several accused have been arrested in connection with the incident and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed. According to the reports, Hindus were leading a victory march in Dahegam, amid “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogans. The Muslims began stone pelting as soon as the procession reached the mosque. Accounts of other vehicles being vandalized have also surfaced during this time. Furthermore, three young Hindu men were hurt during the attack. They were taken to Gandhinagar Hospital right away.

A Hindu named Dhawal Mistry filed a complaint at the Dahegam Police Station after being hurt. The police have filed a case against the accused Mohammed, Arbaaz Khan, Owais, Sajid Hussain, Wasim, Mohammed Taufiq, Sanjay, Mohammed Irfan and Naseer Khan, along with six other unidentified individuals, based on the complaint. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

The FIR stated that the complainant joined the bike rally at Vijay Circus on his friend’s bike. The rally arrived at a Muslim town at approximately 11 pm where a group of Muslims were seated close to the mosque. According to the complaint, the sounds coming from the vehicles triggered the extremists and they targeted the victims. They asked, “Why have you come here?” Moreover, the Muslim group also abused the Hindus present there.

Two-three more Muslims arrived at the spot with sticks and attacked the rally. Meanwhile, seven-eight bikes were also vandalized. According to the FIR, the complainant got scared and escaped leaving the bike behind, after this incident. He also endured injuries. Afterwards, he was put inside an atuto and taken to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital by the Hindus there. According to the doctor, the complainant has a fracture in his foot.

The complainant’s brother, Rahul stated in an interview with OpIndia that the former is currently under treatment. He added that he is the only one with his brother in the hospital. He is presently visiting the victim. Additionally, he stated that he will provide further details regarding the instance at a later time. Police Inspector Desai of Dahegam Police Station told OpIndia that the cops arrived on the scene and attempted to control the situation just as they received information about the event.

He added that six people have been charged under sections 189 (2), 191 (2), 191 (3), 352, and 324 (4) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) in addition to the named perpetrators. He added that other teams are currently looking into the matter. A few individuals have also been taken into custody. The case is under investigation.