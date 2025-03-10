Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Muslim mob attacks Hindus near Dahegam's Moti Masjid for celebrating India's Champions Trophy...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Muslim mob attacks Hindus near Dahegam’s Moti Masjid for celebrating India’s Champions Trophy finale victory; Arbaaz, Sajid, and others booked

Several accused have been arrested in connection with the incident and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed. According to the reports, Hindus were leading a victory march in Dahegam, amid "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans. The Muslims began stone pelting as soon as the procession reached the mosque.

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ
Image from OpIndia Gujarati
Image via OpIndia Gujarati

India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final after defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets. Celebrations were taking place all around the nation following this momentous occasion. Similarly, festivities were in full swing at Dahegam, Gandhinagar. However, suddenly a Muslim mob assaulted the people by throwing stones close to the Ugmanovas mosque in the Kasba neighbourhood as Hindu youth participated in a victory procession following India’s landmark triumph.

Several accused have been arrested in connection with the incident and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed. According to the reports, Hindus were leading a victory march in Dahegam, amid “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogans. The Muslims began stone pelting as soon as the procession reached the mosque. Accounts of other vehicles being vandalized have also surfaced during this time. Furthermore, three young Hindu men were hurt during the attack. They were taken to Gandhinagar Hospital right away.

A Hindu named Dhawal Mistry filed a complaint at the Dahegam Police Station after being hurt. The police have filed a case against the accused Mohammed, Arbaaz Khan, Owais, Sajid Hussain, Wasim, Mohammed Taufiq, Sanjay, Mohammed Irfan and Naseer Khan, along with six other unidentified individuals, based on the complaint. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

The FIR stated that the complainant joined the bike rally at Vijay Circus on his friend’s bike. The rally arrived at a Muslim town at approximately 11 pm where a group of Muslims were seated close to the mosque. According to the complaint, the sounds coming from the vehicles triggered the extremists and they targeted the victims. They asked, “Why have you come here?” Moreover, the Muslim group also abused the Hindus present there.

Two-three more Muslims arrived at the spot with sticks and attacked the rally. Meanwhile, seven-eight bikes were also vandalized. According to the FIR, the complainant got scared and escaped leaving the bike behind, after this incident. He also endured injuries. Afterwards, he was put inside an atuto and taken to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital by the Hindus there. According to the doctor, the complainant has a fracture in his foot.

The complainant’s brother, Rahul stated in an interview with OpIndia that the former is currently under treatment. He added that he is the only one with his brother in the hospital. He is presently visiting the victim. Additionally, he stated that he will provide further details regarding the instance at a later time. Police Inspector Desai of Dahegam Police Station told OpIndia that the cops arrived on the scene and attempted to control the situation just as they received information about the event.

He added that six people have been charged under sections 189 (2), 191 (2), 191 (3), 352, and 324 (4) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) in addition to the named perpetrators. He added that other teams are currently looking into the matter. A few individuals have also been taken into custody. The case is under investigation.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ
ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ
Being learner, Spiritual, Reader

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Divine or ‘bovine’: Justice Nariman makes another anti-Hindu comment while talking about ex-CJI Chandrachud’s ‘prayed for guidance for Ram Mandir verdict’ remark. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
“Whether with divine or bovine intervention or any other kind of intervention, if a judge delivers a judgment, he is violating his oath to the Constitution," said Justice
Opinions

CJI Gavai makes a sarcastic jibe while denying restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol in Khajuraho: Read 5 stark instances that exposes judiciary’s entrenched anti-Hindu...

Shraddha Pandey -
While the judiciary is assigned the role of the protector of the constitutional right of freedom of religion, it has increasingly been demonstrating a subtle yet pervasive anti-Hindu bias. In the recent years, this percolation of anti-Hindu bias in the judicial system has become evident.

Bohra Muslim community in Colombo offer special prayers on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, wishes him long life and good health

PM Modi turns 75: From strengthening security to empowering marginalised communities and women, and reviving cultural heritage – Watch how India transformed under his...

From Peer Chhangur to Hizb-ut-Tahrir module to Deoria: Another Islamic conversion racket run by Usman Ansari following the same anti-Hindu blueprint exposed

UP: On PM Modi’s birthday, CM Yogi announces that all Anganwadi workers will be given smartphones, and a pay rise

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Divine or ‘bovine’: Justice Nariman makes another anti-Hindu comment while talking about ex-CJI Chandrachud’s ‘prayed for guidance for Ram Mandir verdict’ remark. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

CJI Gavai makes a sarcastic jibe while denying restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol in Khajuraho: Read 5 stark instances that exposes judiciary’s entrenched anti-Hindu...

Shraddha Pandey -

EU announces new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations to a higher level to boost trade, defence cooperation, and tackle global challenges together

OpIndia Staff -

Bohra Muslim community in Colombo offer special prayers on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, wishes him long life and good health

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Christian pastor from Nepal claims to cure people of all diseases with ‘magical water’, locals accuse him of luring people to convert to...

OpIndia Staff -

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s family absconds after Navi Mumbai road rage spirals into kidnapping case, police trace victim to Pune bungalow

OpIndia Staff -

‘Jailing a few may deter others’: Supreme Court pushes for tough action against farmers for burning stubble

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi turns 75: From strengthening security to empowering marginalised communities and women, and reviving cultural heritage – Watch how India transformed under his...

OpIndia Staff -

From Peer Chhangur to Hizb-ut-Tahrir module to Deoria: Another Islamic conversion racket run by Usman Ansari following the same anti-Hindu blueprint exposed

Jhankar Mohta -

UP: On PM Modi’s birthday, CM Yogi announces that all Anganwadi workers will be given smartphones, and a pay rise

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com