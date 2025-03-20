As the Israel-Hamas ceasefire has stalled followed by renewed attack by Israeli forces on Gaza Strip, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned ‘total destruction’ of the strip if Hamas does not release the remaining hostages. The IDF on Wednesday said that it has launched “pinpoint” ground operations in central and southern Gaza Strip targeting Hamas bases.

The Israeli army said its operations were aimed at expanding the security zone near the border and creating a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza. IDF troops have entered the Netzarim Corridor area, a route that splits Gaza into north and south, and have captured around half of it.

Defence Minister Katz said the govt would soon issue evacuation orders for combat zones in the Strip. “Gaza residents, this is a final warning. The first Sinwar ruined Gaza and the second Sinwar will completely obliterate it,” Israel Katz said. He was referring to slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed Sinwar who has presumably succeeded Yahya.

“The Air Force strikes against Hamas terrorists were just the first step. Things will become much more difficult, and you will pay the full price,” he added. The defence minister said that if the hostages are not released and Hamas is not removed from Gaza, “Israel will operate with strength you have not yet seen.”

Israel Katz further said, “take the US president’s advice. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you, including leaving for other places in the world for those who desire.” He added, “The alternative is total destruction and ruin.”

IDF and Shin Bet have said that Israel’s strikes have targeted cells of terror leaders and operatives, rocket-launching positions, weapons, and other Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror infrastructure. Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said that over 400 people have been in the latest Israeli attack.

Israel resumed the attacks on Tuesday citing repeated refusal of Hamas to release the Israeli hostages the terror group has been holding since the 7 October terror attack on Israel.

While both sides had entered into a ceasefire resulting in Hamas returning some hostages and Israel freeing a large number of prisoners in exchange, it ended after Hamas rejected Israel’s demand to extend the first phase of the ceasefire and release more hostages. Hamas insists on moving on to the second phase which includes Israel withdrawing fully from Gaza and end the war permanently, but Israel is not willing do that until Hamas releases all the hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have said that the war will not end until Hamas’s governing and military capabilities have been demolished. He said on Tuesday that from now on, negotiations on a continued ceasefire would only be conducted “under fire.”

Terrorists in Gaza Strip are still holding 59 hostages, including 58 of the 251 abducted by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7, 2023. At least 35 of the hostages have been confirmed dead by IDF.