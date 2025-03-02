Sunday, June 1, 2025
Updated:

Israel stops entry of aid into Gaza during Ramazan after Hamas rejected American proposal to extend phase 1 of ceasefire

As per US envoy Steve Witkoff’s plan, half of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, both alive and dead, was to be released

OpIndia Staff

Israel has stopped the entry of aides into Gaza as phase 1 of the ceasefire has ended. The Israeli PM’s office said that since Hamas didn’t agree to the American proposal to extend the ceasefire along with the release of more hostages, it is not allowing any more goods to enter Gaza during the occasions of Passover and Ramadan. Israel had accepted the US proposal, but Hamas rejected it.

The PMO said, “With the end of Phase 1 of the hostage deal, and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the [US special envoy Steve] Witkoff outline for continuing talks – to which Israel agreed – Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will cease.”

The statement added, “Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages,” and threatened further consequences if Hamas does not agree with it.

Israeli government believes that enough material has entered Gaza, which will last for several months, therefore, the halt in aid will not affect the people.

Notably, earlier Israel had said that it will adopt the proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for the Ramadan and Passover periods. As per the Witkoff plan, half of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, both alive and dead, were to be released. The remaining hostages were to be released after a permanent ceasefire was agreed.

Witkoff made the proposal to extend the phase 1 of the ceasefire after realising more time was needed for talks on a permanent ceasefire.

However, Hamas rejected the proposal, calling it a manipulation. Hamas senior official Mahmoud Mardawi said, “This continued manipulation will not return the hostages to their families.. But on the contrary… it will lead to their continued suffering and endangering their lives.”

The ceasefire agreement began on January 19, during which 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais captured by Hamas during the October 7 attack were released. In exchange, Israel released around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Talks on the second phase of the ceasefire have been ongoing. While Israel and US wanted the first phase to be extended, Hamas wants to move to the second phase.

