Karnataka: 22-year-old nurse Swathi Ramesh murdered in Haveri, accused Nayaz arrested, police deny communal angle

Haveri Superintendent of Police (SP) Ansukumar clarified that the murder was not related to any communal issue. He stated that the three accused killed Swati due to personal reasons.

ANI
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Sambad English)

The murder of a 22-year-old woman, identified as Swathi Ramesh Badigere from Masur village in Rattihalli Taluk, has triggered controversy, with calls for justice circulating on social media.

Swathi, who worked as a nurse at a hospital in Ranebennur, had been reported missing at the Hirekerur police station on March 3. Her body was discovered on March 6 near the Tungabhadra River in the Fatehpur village of Ranebennur Taluk, Haveri District.

Initially, Halegari police treated the case as an unidentified body and conducted a post-mortem examination, but later confirmed it was a case of murder.

Swathi’s mother, Shashirekha, filed a missing person complaint on March 7 after searching for her daughter. Upon being shown the body’s photographs, Swati’s family identified her.

On Social media the murder was given a communal twist. Following this, social media posts under the hashtag “Justice for Swathi” began circulating, with allegations linking the case to communal tensions.

However, Haveri Superintendent of Police (SP) Ansukumar clarified that the murder was not related to any communal issue. He stated that the three accused killed Swati due to personal reasons.

A key suspect, Nayaz, has been arrested, and police teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining two accused. Further investigation is underway.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

