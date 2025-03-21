Sunday, June 15, 2025
Maharashtra: 14-year-old boy found dead 9 days after he was kidnapped by two friends, ₹60 lakh ransom note was left to mislead police

Pranay Padmane and Shubham Ingle allegedly kidnapped and murdered Aniket Santosh Sadude, threw the body in a canal and left a note at his home demanding ₹60 lakh ransom

Victim Aniket Sadude (L, via TOI)

Nine days after intensively searching for the minor boy who was kidnapped from Babhulgaon village in Washim, Maharashtra, the police today (21st March) recovered his body. The 14-year-old victim Aniket Santosh Sadude was kidnapped on 13th March in the evening. The police found Aniket’s body in a field near Babhulgaon village.

The police have identified two culprits namely Pranay Padmane and Shubham Ingle, who allegedly kidnapped and murdered Aniket. According to police, Pranay was the mastermind of the crime while Shubham assisted him. Both the accused who were the victim’s friends have confessed to committing the crime.

Washim police had formed 9 teams and started a massive search operation, and on the 9th day, the body of Aniket Sadude was found. After killing Aniket, Pranay and Shubham threw the body into the canal in the open space between Babhulgaon Phata and covered the body with stones.

The police said that the accused kidnapped and killed Aniket because of an old dispute. They murdered the victim within half an hour of the kidnapping and left a ransom note to mislead the police.

The main accused in this murder case is Pranay Padmane and he is studying computer coding with BSc. He was a very close friend, relative and neighbour of Aniket. Shubham Ingle was also Aniket’s neighbour.

What was the incident?

According to the Times of India, on the day of the incident, Aniket left his home to attend an event where he was last seen dancing near a DJ setup. When he did not return home till late at night, his family and friends started looking for him. Failing to trace him, his family informed the Ansing police.

Aniket’s kidnapping was confirmed after the police found a five-page ransom note demanding ₹60 lakh in exchange for his release. The ransom note was left outside Aniket’s house in a sealed envelope. After finding the ransom note, the police sprung into action and formed several teams of police to locate the victim.

During the preliminary investigation, it was anticipated by the police that the victim might have been kidnapped for money as his father had recently made a land deal involving a large amount of money. However, after the boy was found dead, police found that the ransom note was left by the kidnappers to mislead the police, and the boy was killed immediately after his abduction.

