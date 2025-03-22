Sunday, June 22, 2025
Updated:

“Mallikarjun Kharge sent a person to Rajya Sabha twice because he brought him good quality meat regularly,” says BJP leader Saurabh Vallabh

When Rawal asked Vallabh whether he was referring to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, who is also in charge of the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir, the latter refused to confirm

OpIndia Staff
Prof. Gourav Vallabh and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge

BJP leader Professor Gourav Vallabh who was earlier in the Congress party has made some startling revelations against senior politician and National President of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, during an interview with journalist Aadesh Rawal.

Speaking on how flattering senior politicians helped certain people get tickets in the Congress party, Vallabh alleged that Kharge helped a Congress leader reach Rajya Sabha twice only because the person used to bring him good-quality meat. Vallabh said that Kharge is fond of eating meat. And this person, which he did not name, knew a place in Delhi that sells very good meat. The person allegedly used to bring meat for Kharge regularly.

“I know a person who is very close to Kharge Sahab…This person has only one talent – he knows which place in Delhi sells good-quality meat. This person, who has been bringing meat (for Kharge) regularly, has managed to reach Rajya Sabha for the second time. This person is neither intelligent nor has any knowledge or education. His only quality is that he knows where to find good-quality meat in Delhi,” Vallabh alleged. “My only complaint is that knowing a place which sells good-quality meat cannot be the criterion to send a person to Rajya Sabha,” he added.

When Rawal asked Vallabh whether he was referring to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, who is also in charge of the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir, the latter refused to confirm. However, Vallabh said that every worker of the Congress party knows about this Congress leader who managed to reach the Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket.

Vallabh clarified that he respected Mallikarjun Kharge for his struggle and that he even supported him during the election of the National President of the Congress Party which strained his relations with senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. “Tharoor Saab stopped talking to me after that (elections). He still does not talk to me,” Vallabh said.

During the interview, Vallabh lashed out at the Congress party for promoting ‘PA Culture’, sycophancy and nepotism. He said that he was strictly against all of these. Vallabh resigned from the Congress party last year and joined the BJP in April 2024.

