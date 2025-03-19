Osmania University has prohibited agitations, dharnas and demonstrations within its departments, colleges, centres, and administrative buildings. The University authorities said they have viewed the matter seriously and decided to prohibit trespassing, staging dharnas and agitations, raising slogans etc in the premises of the Departments/Colleges/ Centres/Administrative Building of the varsity.

Osmania University VC, with the help of the government, is trying to suppress the voices of questioning. The university administration is trying to take away the right to question. pic.twitter.com/RgmKLL7mhl — Manivardhan (@Manivardhan98) March 16, 2025

The University has also prohibited preventing administrative authorities and staff from discharging their official duties and using “unparliamentary and filthy language” against University staff and authorities.

This reportedly comes after some students at Osmania University protested recently after a razor blade was allegedly found in a curry served for dinner at the New Godavari hostel mess.

The protesting students allegedly blocked the varsity’s main gate and raised slogans against the administration while holding the curry vessel. The students demand Vice-Chancellor Professor M Kumar to address their grievance. The students alleged that a few days ago when worms were found in the cabbage curry served at the mess.

As per an internal document of the University, they said it was observed there are several incidents of students/student groups have been entering the Departments /Colleges, Centres/Administrative Building, Osmania and staging demonstrations and

Dharnas resulting in disruption of the administrative work and giving a wrong perception of the University to the Society. Such incidents, they said are causing adverse effects on the smooth functioning of the University, leading to delays in administrative and academic progress. On certain occasions, these incidents also raised security issues and concerns. The University further said that if any person is found involved in the above “activities, serious action will be initiated” against such person as per law. The varsity also said that stakeholders (i.e., Students on rolls) with a genuine grievance in the University system, if any, may first approach the concerned Official at the institution level, and thereafter may represent to the Registrar and the authorities, with prior permission.

Meanwhile, students are protesting against the varsity’s directives and are demanding the withdrawal of the said circular.

Under the leadership of the #BRSV student organization, a protest was held demanding the withdrawal of the circular issued in Osmania University, which was introduced unlawfully and against democratic principles….#OU #Protest#Telangana pic.twitter.com/MpvRBLFNu6 — Rajesh OU Scholar (@ScholarOu) March 19, 2025

The protesting students also demanded release of their arrested peers.

Tension brewed at Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad, with students protesting and demanding the withdrawal of circulars banning protests and rallies. The students also seeked the release of their arrested peers. #toi #timesofindia #osmaniauniversity #ou pic.twitter.com/9VWBt51uHO — TOI Hyderabad (@TOIHyderabad) March 17, 2025

Union Minister and BJP leader Kishan Reddy criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after Osmania University banned protests and processions at the campus and said it is an “undemocratic decision”.

He also acknowledged the role of the Varsity during the struggle for the freedom movement. “Osmania University has a long history. It played a significant role during the freedom struggle as well… When the first Telangana revolution began in 1969, nearly 369 students of Osmania University were martyred in police firing… When TRS formed the government, KCR put a ban on student agitation in the university,” Reddy said.

“And now, Revanth Reddy has issued an order banning processions, sloganeering, gathering, and protests in the university… No university puts a ban on such things… It is an undemocratic decision…,” Kishan Reddy added.

In a statement, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also condemned the restrictions on protests at Osmania University. “ABVP strongly condemns the illegal arrests and calls for a bandh to demand the withdrawal of the undemocratic circular issued by Osmania University authorities.