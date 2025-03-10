A fashion show in the picturesque ski resort of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir has infuriated Islamists. Furthermore, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the event, emphasizing that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the Islamic month of Ramzan. he also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Infamous separatist voice and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took to X to express his opposition to the fashion show, which he referred to as outrageous and obscene in the month of Ramzan. He claimed that viral images and videos from the show have shocked and offended many Muslims. He added, “How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people,” and demanded action against those responsible for the same. “Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir,” he further threatened.

Notably, Omar Abdullah responded to the post and claimed, “The shock & anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month.” He reported that he had contacted the local authorities and ordered them to report in the next 24 hours. “Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,” he informed.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’s (JKNC) Lok Sabha MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi called the show “cultural invasion in the disguise of tourism.” He even published the names of the organisers and remarked, “The images from Gulmarg are shocking. They show an utter disregard for Kashmiri sentiments. The Tourism department officials involved should be immediately taken to task, as well as the organisers Shivan & Narresh.”

The images from Gulmarg are shocking. This is what cultural invasion in the disguise of tourism looks like. They show an utter disregard for Kashmiri sentiments.



The All J&K Shia Association also voiced its views and alleged that they were “stunned and hurt” by the sight of barely dressed models during Ramazan. “Seeing scantily clad folks parading in the snow feels like a slap to our faith. Tourism Dept, GDA (Gulmarg Development Authority) what’s the reasoning? Our shared moral, cultural, and religious values shouldn’t be trampled like this,” the group commented while reacting to a post by Raja Muzaffar Bhat.

Bhat described the show as an attempt to demolish Kashmir’s moral, religious and ethical principles. “Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi-nude men and women walking on snow,” He also asked the authorities to “throw some light” on the development.

“We have ordered an inquiry. A private party, a 4-day event, and a fashion show were organized and some things in the fashion show have hurt the sentiments of society. What I have seen there, it should not have been conducted any time of the year or in Ramzan month,” Omar Abdullah stated. He made it clear that the event was organized by private parties, without any government engagement or authorization. “This was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken, and we will act tough if any law was broken,” he added.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh called the fashion show a direct attack on the state’s culture. “During Ramzan time, organising such an event is shameful, this is a direct attack on our culture. We condemn this. We want CM to take the strictest action against this,” he demanded. “It should not have happened. J&K is a place of Sufi saints, even in normal circumstances, semi-nude shows should not take place in J&K, this is not acceptable. Omar Abdullah (CM) has taken cognisance of the incident and sought a report. He has assured action,” JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq stated.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the reactions coming from the valley. “PM Modi, Amit Shah and the central government want normalcy to return to J&K after 5th August 2019, a peaceful atmosphere has come in Kashmir. People across the world and country want to visit Kashmir. But, some people don’t want peace and normalcy in Kashmir. So it’s some people’s old habit, they create issues for no reason and try to spoil the atmosphere in J&K,” party MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia declared.

On 7th March, the designer team Shivan & Narresh celebrated their 15 years in business by holding a fashion show in Gulmarg. Models were seen descending the snow-covered ramp at the Elle India fashion show, in a video that soon went viral and triggered extremists. The pair’s skiwear line, which included art prints from the brand’s archives was showcased throughout the event. The collection featured winter layers for both men and women, sculptural ski suits, bold ski separates and uid après-ski outfits.

“Designer duo Shivan and Narresh took audacious fashion to newer heights (quite literally) by staging a show in the frozen alleys of Gulmarg, Kashmir today. Celebrating their 15th anniversary, the famed maximalists brought out their classics – the bikinis and capes obviously, but also added some winter magic doused in eclectic prints and 3D ornamentation,” Elle India highlighted in a now-deleted Instagram post.

(With inputs from ANI)