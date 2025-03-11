Pakistan envoy to Turkmenistan stopped from entering the US despite a valid visa

In an embarrassing turn of events for Pakistan, its envoy to Turkmenistan KK Ahsan Wagan was denied entry into the United States despite having a valid visa and all travel documents. The US airport authorities deported the Pakistani envoy who was heading to Los Angeles on a vacation.

As per Pakistani media reports, KK Ahsan Wagan was stopped at the airport due to “controversial visa references”. However, the US authorities did not specify the exact reason behind this rare decision. The Pakistan foreign ministry confirmed this incident and claimed: “Ambassador K K Wagan was deported from the US. He had an immigration objection which led to his deportation.”

The Pakistani diplomat was then forced to return to his last port of departure.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Secretary Amina Baloch were informed of the incident. The Pakistani Foreign Affairs Ministry has directed its consulate in Los Angeles to investigate the issue.

Incidentally, the Pakistani diplomat was denied entry into the US just days after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a travel ban on people from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Reports say that this travel ban would be imposed based on a government review of countries’ security and vetting risks.