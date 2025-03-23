Saturday, June 21, 2025
Updated:

Patna: Private hospital director Surbhi Raj shot dead in her cabin

The victim was diagnosed with several gunshot injuries, after which she was referred to AIIMS, where she succumbed to her injuries.

ANI

After the Director of a private hospital was shot dead inside her cabin a day ago, the father of the deceased demanded a high-level inquiry into the case, alleging a conspiracy in her death.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Sinha, father of the slain Asia Hospital director, said, “I saw her only in the ICU. I do not know what has happened. I don’t know if she has been shot. I came to know only later that she was shot. She had no dispute with anyone…I demand that the matter be investigated. There should be a high-level inquiry. There should be a CBI inquiry. There seems to be a conspiracy…”

Director of the private Asia Hospital, Surbhi Raj was shot dead, informed SDPO Patna City, Atulesh Jha on Saturday.

The police received information about the incident at around 3.30 pm on Saturday when some staff went to her room and found her in an unconscious state.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

“At 3:30 in the evening, we got information that Surbhi Raj, the director of Asia Hospital, had been shot. When the police team reached there, they were told that when some staff went to the director’s room, they found her unconscious and covered in blood. She was shifted to the ICU, where she was diagnosed with multiple gunshot injuries, and from there, she was referred to AIIMS. Right now, the news of her death has come. The police team is collecting evidence from all angles. Investigation is underway”, Atulesh Jha said to ANI on Saturday.

Further details are awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

