In a dramatic turn of events in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruled Punjab, police conducted raids at the residences of farmer leaders just hours after talks between CM Bhagwant Mann and farm unions under the umbrella of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) failed. The police also raided the residence of Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the president of Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan. The SKM leaders claimed that several farmers were also detained by the police.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a week-long sit-in at the state capital Chandigarh. This sit-in protest in support of their various demands will start on Wednesday (5th March).

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) General Secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said that the Punjab police conducted “raids” at the residences of SKM leaders. “With such actions, the government cannot stifle the voice of farmers. We are fighting in support of various farmers’ demands. It is our right to hold protests. We warn the state government not to indulge in such police actions,” Lakhowal said, adding that police officials have been deployed to his residence as well.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: After farmer leaders' meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal says, "The CM was furious during the meeting because earlier he had asked us not to protest, he would solve our problems through meetings. We said that you don't… pic.twitter.com/yG8d8LUHtF — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

Similarly, BKU (Rajewal) vice president Mukesh Chander Sharma claimed that police raided the residences of farmer leaders in Punjab. “Police raided my residence at 4 am,” he said.

Notably, a group of farmer leaders had gone to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, March 3, however, the meeting reportedly broke down midway as an angry Bhagwant Mann left the meeting in a huff.

Speaking about what allegedly happened at the meeting, farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, “After discussions on eight-nine out of our 18 demands, Mann said he had an infection in his eye for which he needed to go. The CM then asked us about our plans for the March 5 protest, to which we replied that the discussions were pending and we will take call on our plan to protest after that, ” said Ughrahan, adding the CM got upset and left the meeting asking the farmers “to resort to protest” and that if the sit-in protest is held, none of the demands raised by farmer leaders will be accepted.

Regarding the alleged police crackdown on farmers, Ugrahan said, “Massive raids are underway to scuttle our protests, and over a dozen buses are waiting to round me and my supporters up. Let the Punjab government do whatever it wants, but I warn them the protest will go ahead despite the police crackdown,” Ugrahan said.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal described Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as unusually angry, noting that he had never witnessed such an outburst, even in high-level negotiations.

“The meeting was going on well, and we were coming to agreements on several issues. After we came to an agreement on the eighth issue, the CM said he wanted to leave, owing to a doctor’s appointment. Then he asked about our plans for March 5. He said we are holding talks; why do you still want to proceed with the protest? He became very angry and left the meeting saying ‘Do whatever you want to do’… I have had negotiations at the Prime Minister level but have never seen a leader so angry. We will come to Chandigarh (on 5th March),” he said.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: After farmer leaders' meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal says, "The meeting was going on well, and we were coming to agreements on several issues. After we came to an agreement on the eighth issue, the CM said he wanted… pic.twitter.com/N9oDH9c7zx — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

Meanwhile, PTV reported that the police have confirmed that several farmer leaders are being arrested following a failure of the talks between CM Mann and the farmer leaders.

The police also conducted raids in Muktsar district on early Tuesday morning before the farmers left for protest in Chandigarh. Kotbhai Police Station (Police Raid on Farmers) has taken Kirti Kisan Union leaders Jagmeet Singh, Jagroop Singh and Jaspreet Singh into custody. Many farmers had dispersed after getting information about the police raid.

Moreover, the police reached the houses of farmers to put them under house arrest before BKU Ugrahan district leader Bittu Mallan, Gurbhagat Bhalaiyana and other farmers could join the protest.