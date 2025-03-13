Tuesday, September 23, 2025
HomeNews ReportsReplacing ₹ symbol with the Tamil script signifies state’s protest against the policies of...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Replacing ₹ symbol with the Tamil script signifies state’s protest against the policies of Union government: DMK spokesperson

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said "The usage of 'Ru' is to signify the protest of the state against the policies of the government."

ANI

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Thursday, speaking on the Tamil Nadu government replacing the Rupee symbol with the Tamil ‘Ru’ symbol for the state Budget, said that the aim behind the usage of ‘Ru’ was to signify the protest of the state against the policies of the Union government.

Speaking to ANI, the DMK spokesperson said “The usage of ‘Ru’ is to signify the protest of the state against the policies of the government.”

Further, he stated that everyone across the country was aware of the nefarious designs of the BJP government.

“The people of the state are aware of what the BJP is trying to do here. Everybody across the country is aware of the nefarious designs of the BJP government,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said that it was the duty of the Indian government to take along all states further stating that if the government failed in discharging their duties, all such things would happen.

Speaking to ANI, Khandre said, “It is the duty of the Indian Government to take along all the states. So if they fail in discharging their duties properly, all such kinds of things will happen. This is a warning to the Central Government. They should think about all these things.”

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy hit out at the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for the act and called it a “childish, foolish and nonsense act.”

The BJP Vice President further stated that it was a sad situation when the Rupee note itself was designed by a Tamil DMK MLA which was well honoured and praised by late M Karunanidhi (MK Stalin’s father) and yet has been replaced by his son.

Speaking to ANI, Thirupathy said, “This is a childish act by MK Stalin, it is foolish and nonsense. The Rupee note was designed by Tamilian who was a DMK MLA and it was praised and well honoured by late M Karunaidhi and now his son suddenly comes and says that they will not accept it.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

From Rome to Genoa, Italy under siege: Leftist–Islamist mobs unleash deadly pro-Palestine violence over Gaza war

OpIndia Staff -

From Gyanvapi to Haldwani, Tauqeer Raza has fueled violence, now he incites unrest over ‘I Love Muhammad’: Muslim cleric who has given UP govt...

OpIndia Staff -

In the court of fantasy – how not to read UAPA: Umar Khalid’s father spreads propaganda, plays victim even as he admits Kapil Sibal...

Nupur J Sharma -

‘Sar tan se juda’ slogans, death threats, attack on police, vandalism and more: Muslim mobs wreak havoc across nation over ‘I love Muhammad’ controversy

शिव -

The menace of fake Babas in Uttar Pradesh: Riyazuddin became Jinnat Baba who ‘speaks’ to Maa Kali, Saddam became Sameer Baba who ‘heals’ diseases...

OpIndia Staff -

Modi govt’s maritime manufacturing push: PSU’s to bring Rs 30,000 crore investment, 55,000 jobs for Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -

Pak cricketers Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan use Asia Cup to parrot Army propaganda: What India must do under Operation Sindoor 2.0 to end Pakistan’s...

Jinit Jain -

Ayodhya Mosque plan rejected by Ayodhya Development Authority in the absence of required NOCs, read why the Fire Department is objecting

OpIndia Staff -

Another bid to malign ‘Jai Shri Ram’? Congress and Islamists spin Aligarh Imam scuffle as ‘mob lynching’ over ‘Ram Ram’ chant; police bust fake...

रुपम -

‘Should not be any scope for politics’: Why did Assam CM Sarma announce a second post mortem for Zubeen Garg, read details

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com