DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Thursday, speaking on the Tamil Nadu government replacing the Rupee symbol with the Tamil ‘Ru’ symbol for the state Budget, said that the aim behind the usage of ‘Ru’ was to signify the protest of the state against the policies of the Union government.

Speaking to ANI, the DMK spokesperson said “The usage of ‘Ru’ is to signify the protest of the state against the policies of the government.”

Further, he stated that everyone across the country was aware of the nefarious designs of the BJP government.

“The people of the state are aware of what the BJP is trying to do here. Everybody across the country is aware of the nefarious designs of the BJP government,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said that it was the duty of the Indian government to take along all states further stating that if the government failed in discharging their duties, all such things would happen.

Speaking to ANI, Khandre said, “It is the duty of the Indian Government to take along all the states. So if they fail in discharging their duties properly, all such kinds of things will happen. This is a warning to the Central Government. They should think about all these things.”

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy hit out at the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for the act and called it a “childish, foolish and nonsense act.”

The BJP Vice President further stated that it was a sad situation when the Rupee note itself was designed by a Tamil DMK MLA which was well honoured and praised by late M Karunanidhi (MK Stalin’s father) and yet has been replaced by his son.

Speaking to ANI, Thirupathy said, “This is a childish act by MK Stalin, it is foolish and nonsense. The Rupee note was designed by Tamilian who was a DMK MLA and it was praised and well honoured by late M Karunaidhi and now his son suddenly comes and says that they will not accept it.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)