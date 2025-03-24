On Monday, 24 March, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Nilamadhaba Temple in Odisha’s Kantilo. The temple holds a significant place among the Hindus in Odisha and serves as a reminder of how the present culture and traditions of the state’s Hindu population originated from ancient tribal customs and how the roots of Dharma have emerged from the very seas, rivers and forests that have nurtured our people and lands for thousands of years.

Nilamadhav Temple: The ancient home of Lord Jagannath

As per Odia folklore and religious beliefs of the state’s culture that revolves around Lord Jagannath and old Vaishnava worship, Lord Nilamadhaba is one of the manifestations of Lord Vishnu. Nilamadhaba was being worshipped here before he came to be worshipped as Lord Jagannath at Puri. Nilamadhaba, or ‘Neela Madhava’ is one of the 24 principal names of Lord Vishnu in Vishnu Sahasranama (the 1000 names of Vishnu). Historical references say that the worship of Nilamadhaba was popular in Odisha for over 1000 years, from around 4th century AD.

In Odisha, the Nilamadhaba worship was centred around 4 rivers, Mahanadi, Rushikulya, Baitarani and Prachi. Kantilo is a place situated on the bank of mighty Mahanadi, the Nayagarh district of Odisha, about 110 Km away from Puri.

Folklore says Lord Vishnu appeared as an wooden idol in the form of Nilamadhaba here in Kantilo first.

Kantilo Nilamadhaba temple on the banks of Mahanadi river, image from X

Nilamadhaba, the manifestation of Vishnu

Odia lore credits a Satya Yuga king named Indradyumna for the construction of the Jagannath temple and the first commissioning of the distinct idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, along with Sudarshana in Puri.

The pious king was blessed with a divine dream by Lord Vishnu himself. The Lord told Indradyumna that he has manifested in the form of Nilamadhaba in a place on the banks of Mahanadi in Odra Desha, where the Shabara (tribe) chief is worshipping him under a giant tree. Learning of this, Indradyumna sent his trusted Brahmin priest Vidyapati to locate the idol of Nilamadhaba and bring him to Purushottama Kshetra (Puri) to be worshipped in a grand temple.

Vidyapati travelled far and arrived in the tribal kingdom, where tribal chief Bishwabasu lived with his tribe. Vidyapati sought friendship and shelter in the tribal realm, which he was given, on Bishwabasu’s orders. Eventually, Vidyapati fell in love with Lalita, the daughter of Bishwabasu and married her. He noticed that Bishwabasu was often disappearing into the forest to worship Nilamadhaba at a secret location, he had no idea about.

Upon Vidyapati’s request, Lalita convinced her father to take Vidyapati for a darshan of Nilamadhaba. Bishwabasu agreed, but he blindfolded Vidyapati during the journey into the depths of the forest. Clever Vidyapati had concealed a handful of mustard seeds with him, which he kept sowing on the path.

After Vidyapati had the darshan of Nilamadhaba, he went back to his king, revealing that he had located Nilamadhab in the tribal realm. King Indradyumna arrived with his entourage and followed the path of the mustard plants now growing on the forest trail, only to be disappointed. Nilamadhaba had disappeared from his abode.

Disheartened at the failure, King Indradyumna started a tough penance, renounced food and water and started meditating for Lord Vishnu to appear before him. Lord Vishnu did not disappoint his bhakta, he spoke to Indradyumna again, and told him that he would appear as ‘Daaru Brahma’ (divine log of wood) on the beaches of Puri, and instructed Indradyumna to get a grand temple built for him, where he will be worshipped as Jagannatha.

When Indradyumna found the Daaru Brahma, he brought them to the palace. Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, appeared as an old carpenter to carve idols from the logs. But the old carpenter had a condition, nobody should disturb him while he worked behind closed doors, with absolute secrecy.

And so Vishwakarma started carving the idols. After seven days, the king and queen grew restless, they opened the doors to the workshop, only to find Vishwakarma vanished, leaving behind three grand idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, with unfinished hands and feet. The incomplete, yet unique idols were enshrined in the grand temple, and to this day bless millions of devotees in Puri.

The king did not forget his duty towards the tribals either. Lalita’s tribe was known as ‘Daitapati’, and were granted the status of special sevayats for Lord Jagannath in the temple. To this date, Lalita’s descendants, the Daitapatis, are the special sevayats of Lord Jagannath. Every 12 years, the idols are given a ‘Naba Kalebara’ where new idols are carved from the logs of Neem trees. The location of the Neem trees are revealed to the Daitapatis in dream. The trees bear the distinct marks of Lord Vishnu, in the forms of Shankha (conch shells), Chakra, etc.