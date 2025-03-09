After the recent unrest at Jadavpur University (JU) following the attack on West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu by left-wing student organisations on 1st March, BJP MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari has demanded the deployment of central forces at the university alleging that the state government has failed to maintain order in the campus. Holding the left student organisations and the TMC students’s wing responsible for academic disruptions at the university, Adhikari demanded their dissolution in his post on X.

Adhikari participated in a protest march jointly organised by the BJYM (BJP’s youth wing), BJP West Bengal and Jadavpur organisational districts from Navina Cinema on Prince Anwar Shah Road to Jadavpur Police Station to draw attention towards the ongoing “anarchy” in the university.

The situation at Jadavpur University has remained tense since March 1st, with ongoing protests and administrative disruptions.

Today I participated in a Protest March organized jointly by @BJYM and @BJP4Bengal South Kolkata & Jadavpur Organizational Districts, from Navina Cinema… pic.twitter.com/eGibZX8Lsn — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) March 9, 2025

A massive agitation was initiated by student organisations of the Left and the TMC on 5th March after the SFI and ultra-left Naxal outfits disrupted an event of the West Bengal College & University Professors Association (WBCUPA), an organisation of pro-Trinamool professors leaving the state education minister Basu and several professors injured. Following the attack on Basu and some professors, TMC Ministers, MPs, and Councillors threatened to barge into the Jadavpur University campus. But the Left and ultra-Left student organisations responded with a students’ strike in protest on Monday (3rd March) despite the ongoing 10+2 Board exams in the state. On Wednesday (5th March), the agitation was taken over by the BJYM and the ABVP (RSS students’ wing) who protested against the left student groups.

Kolkata Police began an investigation after the High Court’s directive

On 6th March, an FIR was filed against Basu, his driver and Professor Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the 1st March incident after the Kolkata High Court directed the state government on 5th March to consider the email version of the complaint of a JU student named Indranuj Roy who was injured during the 1st March violence. The Kolkata Police began an investigation into the FIR on Saturday (8th March).

As part of the investigation, the Kolkata police recorded the statements of Indranuj Roy and Professor Om Prakash Mishra. SFI leader Srijan Bhattacharya was also called to the Jadavpur Police Station for questioning and asked to submit any videos of the incident that he claimed to possess. Objecting to being summoned by the police, Bhattacharya questioned why TMC leaders were not summoned. “I was summoned two days ago. I have no problem and I came to help with the investigation. But my question is why I was summoned, alone. Why were other TMC leaders not summoned!” said Bhattacharya.

SFI members blocked roads demanding action against Basu

On Saturday(8th March), members of the SFI blocked some main roads in Kolkata alleging that false cases have been filed against Srijan Bhattacharya and the Kolkata district committee member Abhinab Basu. They demanded charges against Bhattacharya be dropped and instead legal action be initiated against the state education minister Basu and WBCUPA members for allegedly causing injury to two student protestors.