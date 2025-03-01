One Border Road Organisation (BRO) worker who was among the BRO workers rescued by search teams from the avalanche-hit area in the Mana village in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand passed away today. With this, the death toll in the disaster has reached 4. A total of 55 workers were trapped under snow after an avalanche hit a BRO project at Mana on 28th February. 5 of them remain trapped under snow.

The avalanche hit the BRO camp located between Mana and Badrinath during the early hours of Friday, trapping the workers inside eight containers and a shed. Teams of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) sprung into action after the incident and started the rescue operation.

As per the latest reports, a total of 50 trapped workers have been rescued till now. At least 5 workers remain trapped in containers buried under the snow. The search is ongoing for the rest of the workers. A rescue officer said, “As of now, 50 persons have been rescued so far. Unfortunately, four injured persons have been confirmed as fatal casualty. The injured are being prioritized for evacuation. The search operation by Army is underway to save the balance five missing persons. Senior Army Officers have reached the accident site to monitor the ongoing rescue operation personally.”

Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwar said, “The rescue operation began yesterday and until yesterday 33 workers were rescued. 17 more have been rescued today. In total, 50 people have been rescued, 5 people are still missing and a search operation is underway to trace them.”

The rescued workers have been shifted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Mana for medical care. According to an Army public relations officer (PRO), four of the rescued workers are in critical condition.

More than 100 personnel from the Ibex Brigade, trained for high-altitude rescues, were deployed for the rescue operation. However, the operation is hampered due to worsening weather conditions with the risk of more avalanches.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that while 5 of the 8 trapped containers have been traced, 3 are still missing. He said, “There were 8 containers at the site, out of which five have been traced. The 14 people rescued this morning were also in one of the containers. Operations are underway to locate the three remaining containers.” It be believed the remaining 5 people are in the rest 3 containers.

The Chief Minister took note of the situation and met the rescued BRO workers. He assured that all efforts are being made to rescue the trapped workers safely. Dhami said that fresh snowfall in the area has hindered the rescue operation as road, electricity and internet connectivity have been cut off. He added that the rescued workers have been admitted to the Army hospital in Joshimath, where they are undergoing treatment.

“Army, NDRF, ITBP and district administration personnel are there for the rescue work. Due to heavy snowfall, all the roads connecting the site have been blocked. We are trying to rescue all those who are still trapped as soon as possible as soon as possible. The 14 workers who were rescued today are all safe, and they are being brought to Joshimath,” said Dhami. He met Army personnel and officials in Joshimath to get updates on the rescue operations.

CM Dhami also did an aerial survey of the avalanche-hit area to assess the situation. He posted a video of the aerial survey on X.

While media reports said that 4 persons had died, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command, said that two had been confirmed dead. He said that missing persons are feared to be trapped in 3 containers which are yet to be located. “All assistance, including UAVs, and radars, will be pressed into service once the weather and road conditions are conducive. Currently air effort is being put in to take out the casualties,” he said.

A total of 06 helicopters have been deployed for evacuation as the roads are blocked. The helicopters include 3 Cheetah helicopters from the Indian Army Aviation, 2 Cheetah helicopters from the Indian Air Force, and one civil helicopter hired by the Indian Army.

PM Modi took stock of the situation

CM Dhami said that Prime Minister Modi talked to him over the phone to take stock of the situation on the ground. “Honourable Prime Minister called to inquire about the rescue operation being carried out to safely rescue the trapped workers in Mana village of the Chamoli district,” Dhami wrote on X.

“He also took detailed information on the situation of rain and snowfall in the state. During this, the Prime Minister assured that the central government will provide all possible assistance to deal with any emergency,” he added.