Wednesday, June 11, 2025
HomeNews ReportsYouth will now be able to write Central Armed Police Forces examination in all...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Youth will now be able to write Central Armed Police Forces examination in all languages in eighth schedule, including Tamil: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said, “Till now, there was no place for mother tongue in the CAPF recruitment. PM Narendra Modi decided that our youth will now be able to write their CAPF exam in all languages in the eight list, including Tamil.”

ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth will now be able to write their Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination in all languages in the eighth schedule, including Tamil.

He inaugurated various infrastructure and development projects at the 56th Raising Day of CISF in Arakkonam, Ranipet, on Friday. He released the CISF journal ‘Sentinel’ on the occasion.

He reviewed the parade being held at the 56th Raising Day of CISF in Arakkonam.

Amit Shah said, “Till now, there was no place for mother tongue in the CAPF recruitment. PM Narendra Modi decided that our youth will now be able to write their CAPF exam in all languages in the eight list, including Tamil. I want to urge the CM of Tamil Nadu to take steps towards introducing curriculum of medical and engineering courses in the Tamil language as soon as possible.”

He said that through this, not only the mother tongue would be strengthened but also the youth taking exams in Tamil would get equal opportunity.

Amit Shah said, “In the last 56 years, CISF has played a crucial role in the progress of the country and movement of the people. Whether it is industrial development or trade, tourism, or any research centre in the country without CISF, the security of these institutions cannot be imagined. PM Modi has taken the commitment to make India the third-largest economy by 2027 and ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.”

He said that CISF would play an important role in fulfilling these objectives.

“I paid tributes to 127 fallen CISF jawans who laid down their lives in line of duty. 22 jawans were awarded here. 10 jawans got the President police medal. 10 have got gallantry medal. 6 projects have been inaugurated worth 88 crores for the welfare of CISF personnel. In 2019 it was decided to celebrated this event in various parts of the country instead of Delhi,” he further said.

He further said that Tamil Nadu has strengthened the Indian culture.

“Everyday CISF ensures safe movement of at least 1 crore people in the country. Since CISF has taken charge of airports, there are no incidents of any security lapse. The security of the new Parliament is also being handled by CISF. In the Delhi metro, more than 70 lakhs passengers are travelling safely. In marine safety, nearly 250 ports would be ensured security by CISF,” he added.

He further said that in a year, more than 1 lakh youth have been recruited through CAPF.

“In 2024, recruitment has been done in more than 14000 posts. The recruitment is going on for 50,000 youths through CAPF,” he further added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Population of Muslims growing the fastest in the world, while population share of Hindus declining in several countries including India: Pew Research

Aditi -

What is Meta Superintelligence and why is it important enough for Mark Zuckerberg to get personally involved in the hiring process

Rukma Rathore -

Journalist Shazia Nisar tries to extort Rs 65 Crore from CEO of Bharat24 by threatening him with a false rape case, arrested along with...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani Mohd Shahzeb Khan, who was planning mass attacks on Jews in New York, extradited from Canada to US

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan to increase defence budget by 18% while its economic debt rises to 76,000 Billion Rupees: How Pakistan’s obsession with India has crippled the...

Shraddha Pandey -

India on the brink of ending Naxalism forever: Massive crackdown leaves movement leaderless and scattered

OpIndia Staff -

What is ‘Brigade 313’? Inspired from ‘Battle of Badr’, Al-Qaeda’s Pakistan-based terror wing that Islamabad doesn’t want you to know

Anurag -

₹7000 Crore Unpaid, 2000 Families Ruined… From King of Good Times to Master of Guilt Trips: Here are 10 Lies of Vijay Mallya Busted...

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Honeymoon murder case: Sonam’s warning to her mother, chats with her boyfriend, last call with the in-laws and more

Rukma Rathore -

7 times Congress leader Pawan Khera used his X account to spread fake news and misleading claims, is this the ‘Tapasya’ he is doing...

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com