OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Thursday, April 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsReservation wall will be broken: Rahul Gandhi promises to dismantle Supreme Court's 50% cap...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Reservation wall will be broken: Rahul Gandhi promises to dismantle Supreme Court’s 50% cap on reservations

He also reaffirmed the party's call for a national caste census and assured that the Congress would follow Telangana's recent example nationwide.

OpIndia Staff
Image from PTI
Image via PTI

On 9th April, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his promise that the party would remove the 50% reservation quota for members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government employment and education. The development transpired during a Congress session in Ahmedabad. He also reaffirmed the party’s call for a national caste census and assured that the Congress would follow Telangana’s recent example nationwide.

The Telangana government approved a bill that elevates the reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42 per cent, thereby surpassing the 50 per cent limit on total reservations established by the Supreme Court. He announced, “Telangana has taken a revolutionary step and shown the way to the country. I want to assure you that this 50 per cent wall will be broken. What happened in Telangana, we will do in Delhi and for the entire country.”

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha stated that the OBCs, members of the most backward castes, Dalits, particularly those who are most marginalized, minorities, and Adivasis make up 90% of the population in Telangana. He claimed that the demographic composition reflects the overall situation of the nation. He cited the 1992 Mandal Commission decision by the Supreme Court, which limited reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs to 50% of open seats or positions.

Notably, the Gandhi scion made a similar statement at a “Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan” event in Patna, Bihar on 7th April. He alleged, “I told Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, right in front of him, if you don’t dismantle this artificial 50 per cent barrier on reservations, we will break it, destroy it, and throw it away.”

The Congress has regularly demanded that this ceiling be lifted, claiming that it hampers chances for under represented population and needs to be re-examined to guarantee more equitable access to resources, work and education.

OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kapil Sibal, the anti-Hindu legal crusader: From Ram Mandir to Delhi Riots, Waqf and more, how the lawyer-politician fights every case against the interest...

Shraddha Pandey -

Trump’s tariff war: US President announces 125% for China, gives 90-day breather for countries including India that have opted for negotiations

ANI -

Telangana HC upholds death penalty for Dilsukhnagar bombers including Indian Mujahideen founder Yasin Bhatkal: Exclusive details from Court judgment

Anurag -

India withdraws transshipment facility extended to Bangladesh citing logistical challenges and congestion at ports

ANI -

“Activists” trying to negotiate on behalf of Maoists: As Left-wing terrorism faces a wipeout, “Urban Naxals” try to build pressure on Govt for a...

Rukma Rathore -

Muslim mobs go on rampage in Bengal: As Mamata Banerjee vows to protect Muslims and their Waqf properties, Islamists join protests to show support...

OpIndia Staff -

Media, Mohammad Zubair lied that Delhi court ordered FIR against Kapil Mishra, only further probe was ordered, now stayed by special court

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: BJP government cancels 177 nomination appointments made by previous AAP govt to govt boards, committees and other bodies

ANI -

UK: Two teens found guilty of killing 80-year-old Indian origin man in Leicester, assaulter racially abused Bhim Kohli before punching him to death

OpIndia Staff -

Domestic terrorism: US DoJ probes network behind attacks on Tesla, Geroge Soros funded radical group also behind anti-Musk protests

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com