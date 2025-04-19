Yusuf Pathan, former Indian Cricketer and TMC MP from Baharampur, West Bengal, is facing the heat from within his party for failing to reach out to people affected by the recent violence in West Bengal. Pathan’s constituency, Baharampur, is one of the three Lok Sabha constituencies located within the Murshidabad district, which has been the epicentre of violence carried out by Muslims protesting against the Waqf Act. The Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district has witnessed large-scale incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and targeted attacks against the Hindu community on 11th April in the garb of protests against the Waqf Act. A large number of Hindu families were forced to migrate after targeted attacks on the Hindu community.

Pathan attracted the outrage of people, including members of his party, TMC, after he posted a picture of himself sipping tea on Instagram on 12th April, a day after violence broke out in several areas of Murshidabad. “Easy afternoon, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment,” Pathan wrote, sharing his photo.

Image via Instagram

Pathan was last seen in his constituency while attending Iftar parties during Ramzan. So far, he has not posted anything on social media or given any statement regarding the incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Notably, TMC MP Derek O’Brien, who has been very vocal against the Waqf Act, also shared pictures of his lunch a day later on 13th April, on Instagram. “Sunday lunch. Home. Kolkata. Rice. Dal. Palong saag (spinach). Tengra maach (catfish) jhaal. What are you having for Sunday lunch?”, wrote O’Brien in the caption.

Image via Instagram

Pathan’s party members are furious over his absence

In the aftermath of the violence, the TMC has been holding peace meetings in violence-affected areas. Local party leaders, including the MPs from the riot-affected areas of Murshidabad and Jangipur, Abu Taher Khan and Khalilur Rehman, are attending these meetings. However, Pathan has been absent from these meetings. Besides, he did not visit any violence-affected areas. His behaviour is being questioned by his fellow party leaders, who are calling Pathan, who is from Gujarat, an ‘outsider’. “He (Yusuf Pathan) is an outsider and is new to politics. He chose to stay away so far. But this gives the wrong message to people. Our MPs, MLAs and even booth workers are on the ground, reaching out to people,” Murshidabad MP Abu Taher Khan told the Indian Express. “There was a peace meeting in Samserganj. I travelled 100 km to reach there. Khalilur Rehman, as well as a number of TMC MLAs, were present there. But he (Yusuf Pathan) was absent. One cannot say it’s not my area and it’s not my people and that’s why I won’t go,” Taher Khan added.

TMC MLA says Pathan should not be given a ticket in the next elections

Attacking Pathan, TMC MLA from Bharatpur, Humayun Kabir, accused him of playing games with voters. “He is a renowned cricketer who lives in Gujarat. He defeated (Congress leader) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha elections by people’s votes. This gentleman is now playing games with voters. He is behaving as per his whims and fancy,” said Kabir. He said that if Pathan did not mend his ways, he would ask the party high command to give him a ticket in the next elections. “It has almost been a year since Yusuf Pathan became an MP. If he doesn’t change his behaviour and try to reach out to the people, I will approach our party’s top brass against him. I would try to ensure that next time he doesn’t get a party ticket. He is not a part of the development initiatives of Mamata Banerjee, and he is also not standing by the people in the time of such a crisis,” Kabir warned.

The demonstrations carried out by Muslims against the Waqf Act, which caused the violence, found the support of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee who promised to protect Muslims and their properties by openly opposing the legislation.