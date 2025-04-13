OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Sunday, April 13, 2025
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

“Sipping tea while Bengal burns,” BJP criticises Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan for his social media post amid unrest in Murshidabad

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that at a time when Bengal was burning the actor-turned politician was rejoicing.

ANI

BJP has lashed out at Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan for posting photos of him sipping “good chai (tea)” in “calm surroundings”.

Poonawalla said, “Mamata Banerjee has picked up a cricketer named Yusuf Pathan from somewhere and gave him a ticket and the vote bank made him win in Baharampur and today when Bengal is burning, Hindus are being selectively killed, Yusuf Pathan is enjoying sipping tea…This is the priority of TMC that Pathan sahab will drink tea and enjoy whereas Bengal is burning and the Das family is being killed.”

Pathan had on Saturday posted on his Instagram handle three photos, one of which showed him sipping tea. He titled the post, “Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment.”

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also took to X to post, “Priorities? TMC MP yusuf pathan is posting picture of him sipping tea and soaking in the moment while Hindus are getting slaughtered in Malda-Murshidabad region! This is what happens when imports are fielded to represent Bengalis. Shameful!”

Earlier today BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “brutal communal politics of appeasement” was turning West Bengal into Jallianwala Bagh.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, “Mamata Banerjee’s brutal communal politics of appeasement is turning West Bengal into Jallianwala Bagh… While people are being massacred and killed in Murshidabad, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan is sipping tea and posting on social media. This reflects the intolerant mindset of TMC.”

Kesavan said that while people are being killed in Murshidabad, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan is busy posting pictures of himself sipping tea on social media. He called this a sign of the Trinamool Congress’s “intolerant mindset.”

Violence erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and Jangipur during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

After the Calcutta High Court order, BSF has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday.

Three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad in the aftermath of mob violence in the district, West Bengal Police said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

