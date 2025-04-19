Saturday, April 19, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk visits water terminal and India's first Multi Modal...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk visits water terminal and India’s first Multi Modal Logistics Park at Assam’s Jogighopa to assess functionality for exports from Bhutan

The terminal is strategically important as it is located 91 km from Gelephu in Bhutan, 108 km from the Bangladesh border, and 147 km from Guwahati. This makes it crucial for India's bilateral trade ties with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

ANI

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk visited the IWT terminal at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district to assess its functionality and technical calibre as an important port of call for cargo exports from Bhutan to the global markets.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the IWT Terminal as “a noteworthy addition in our quest for improving infrastructure as well as encouraging inland waterways for progress and prosperity.”

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the IWT Terminal at Jogighopa on 18 February 2025, along with Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, the Minister of Industries, Commerce & Employment in the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Cargo movement commenced from that day from IWT Jogighopa, confirming its operation for business.

Speaking on the visit, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It is a historic moment that the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, visited the recently inaugurated IWT Jogighopa terminal as well as the Jogighopa Multi Modal Logistical Park (MMLP). Both projects are aligned with the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s Act East policy for inclusive growth and sustainable development. This visit further deepens the long-standing friendship, trust, and shared prosperity for both India and Bhutan.”

The terminal is strategically important as it is located 91 km from Gelephu in Bhutan, 108 km from the Bangladesh border, and 147 km from Guwahati. This makes it crucial for India’s bilateral trade ties with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The Jogighopa terminal is also one of the declared Ports of call under PIWT&T between India and Bangladesh. By the year 2027, this terminal is expected to handle a cargo of 1.1 million tonnes per annum.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 82 crore, the Jogighopa terminal has an RCC jetty with an RCC approach designed for an Electric Level Luffing (ELL) crane for cargo handling.

The terminal also has infrastructural facilities such as an administrative building, a customs office building, an immigration office, a truck parking area, a 1100 sqm covered storage area with power backup, and 11,000 sqm open storage.

Among those who were present were Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Ravi Kota, the Director, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), senior officials of District Administration and IWAI, and officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Supreme Court of driving the country towards anarchy, says Parliament should be shut down if the court makes laws

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi’s Saudi visit to focus on regional and global issues including situation in West Asia, Israel-Palestine conflict, threat to maritime security from Houthis:...

ANI -

Muslim students outnumber Christians in Vienna schools: Signs of demographic shift mirror what India has witnessed in Kashmir, border regions, and Murshidabad

Anurag -

Madhya Pradesh: Communal clash erupts in Sagar after a Muslim man eloped with a Hindu girl a day before her wedding

OpIndia Staff -

As Urvashi Rautela now claims she never claimed that Badrinath’s Urvashi temple is dedicated to her, read the fact behind her ‘worship’ as Damdami...

Raju Das -

Scotland creates history: Parliament passes first-ever motion to combat Hinduphobia

OpIndia Staff -

Who is ‘Lady Don’ Ziqra, prime suspect in Delhi’s Seelampur murder case who has terrorised Hindus in the area: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

As Baloch people rise up against tyrannical Pakistan government, the Islamic state brings back ‘kill and dump’ policy to quell the uprising: Know what...

Anurag -

Judicial sentimentalism over constitutional pragmatism: SC judge who romanticised Urdu in Maharashtra signboard ruling and backed hijabs in schools

Amit Kelkar -

‘Dangerous precedent, dangerous delay’: HNG Workers Union accuse CCI and AGI Greenpac of derailing SC-backed insolvency process, writes to FM

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com