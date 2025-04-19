In recent months, Balochistan has witnessed a significant resurgence of resistance against the Pakistani state. Baloch women and youth are leading the renewed revolt against the Pakistani government. The reason? The reinstatement of the notorious “kill and dump” policy, first introduced by Pakistani authorities in 2009 to suppress the voice of the people of Balochistan. It is a brutal strategy aimed at silencing dissent through abductions and targeted killings, leading to thousands of disappearances and deaths since its inception.

Notably, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) has recently denounced what it refers to as the resurgence of the infamous “kill and dump” policy in Balochistan. The organisation has stated that it casts serious doubts on the commitment of the Pakistani government to international human rights standards.

Reimplementation of “Kill and Dump” policy in Balochistan is a question on the face of state’s human rights stance:



Central Spokesperson

Baloch Women Forum (BWF)



The reimplementation of former “Kill and Dump” policy by state authorities in Balochistan is a question on the face… pic.twitter.com/OcYZoiiRyl — Baloch Women Forum (@BalochWF) April 17, 2025

In a statement, a BWF spokesperson said that this development only reinforced the ongoing feeling of exclusion of the Baloch people from the federation. Furthermore, the spokesperson noted that in the past three days, the bodies of three previously illegally detained Baloch youths have been found in separate locations across Makuran and Naal (Khuzdar).

On 14th April, Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Naal, was forcibly taken into custody, mirroring the pattern of other enforced disappearances in Balochistan. A day later, on 15th April, his dead body was discovered in the Samad check-post area of Naal. There were signs of torture, The Balochistan Post reported.

On 12th April, Nizam Baloch, a resident of Pasni in Gwadar district, was unlawfully taken from his home and transported to an undisclosed location. He was reportedly subjected to torture for four days. His dead body was dumped in Pasni on 16th April. According to The Balochistan Post, there were clear signs of torture.

In yet another incident, on 15th April, Sher Khan Nizar, a resident of Pasni, was detained from the Jussak area of Turbat without any prior notice or legal warrant. He was a student working part-time at a diesel depot. His dead body was recovered on the night of 16th April behind the University of Turbat. Again, signs of torture were found on his body.

Sher Khan was first abducted, then found brutally tortured—his lifeless body dumped near a river in Turbat. A haunting reminder of the dark 2012 era, when Baloch students and activists were killed and dumped daily.#Balochistan#StopBalochGenocide pic.twitter.com/FJaJPsUGTl — Ishaq Baloch (@Ishaqbaloch_) April 17, 2025

Reportedly, a large number of Baloch people are disappearing throughout Baloch regions, affecting people from diverse age groups and walks of life. Witnesses frequently allege that those responsible for the abductions are members of various law enforcement agencies. While a few of the detained individuals are eventually released, many are found dead, and numerous others continue to be held in unlawful custody.

In the statement, BWF called on the government and stated, “We demand the immediate and unconditional cessation of enforced disappearances of Baloch people, which have caused significant harm to the peace and stability of Baloch society. Additionally, we urge the authorities to promptly hold all those responsible for these actions accountable.”

Understanding the ‘Kill and Dump’ Policy

The term “kill and dump” is not an abstract phrase. It is a chilling reality of the counterinsurgency tactics employed by Pakistan in Balochistan. The policy, engineered by the state, involves enforced disappearances, systematic torture, and extrajudicial killings. The dead bodies of the victims—often mutilated and bearing clear signs of extreme torture—are discarded in open fields or remote roadsides. These bodies, found by the public or family members, carry a message—a message to remain silent.

How the policy operates

When the cases of disappearances, torture, and killings are observed, a pattern emerges. Victims are typically picked up in unmarked vehicles by individuals in plain clothes, usually believed to be operatives of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies such as the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) or military-linked paramilitary forces like the Frontier Corps. There is no warrant, no public record, and no legal recourse. The abductions can occur at home, in public spaces, or even during peaceful protests. In some cases, the abductees remain missing for months or years. In others, their tortured and lifeless bodies reappear within days.

Thousands of cases have been documented over the years by local rights groups such as Voice for Baloch Missing Persons. In 2011, Human Rights Watch published a report titled “We Can Torture, Kill, or Keep You for Years”, accusing Pakistan’s security forces of carrying out these enforced disappearances and killings.

Signature signs of state involvement

These killings are not just brutal. There is a pattern and precision with which these acts are carried out, which clearly places them in the category of state-sponsored acts of violence. Victims of the “kill and dump” policy are often young Baloch men, including students, journalists, poets, and suspected nationalists who revolt against Pakistani rule in Balochistan. Their bodies show signs of brutal torture, including broken limbs, pulled fingernails, cigarette burns, acid marks, and gunshot wounds. Many of them bear indicative signs of execution-style killings.

The dead bodies are then disposed of in public or semi-public areas. Why? To terrorise the public. Families who protest face threats. In many cases, other family members are abducted or killed if they raise their voices against the extrajudicial killings. The state disguises these actions as “counter-terrorism”.

Legal vacuum and lack of accountability

The judiciary in Pakistan has completely failed to hold anyone accountable for these atrocities. When families approach the courts with evidence or eyewitnesses, little or no action is taken. Military agencies face no scrutiny or consequences, as they operate under the pretext of “national security”. The country’s infamous Actions in Aid of Civil Power regulation further allows security forces to detain individuals without due process in “internment centres”. When such detentions occur, what follows is torture and custodial deaths—again, with zero accountability.

Notably, the Baloch Human Rights Council has reported that over 6,000 mutilated bodies have been found in Balochistan since early 2000s, which is a conservative estimate. Thousands of Baloch people remain missing and unaccounted for, with zero hope of any investigation.

The “kill and dump” policy is a weapon to erase the Baloch identity. Victims include the Balochi-speaking population, advocates of cultural rights, and those who resist land acquisitions for China-Pakistan infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

There is overwhelming evidence of the atrocities against the Baloch population, yet the international community has responded only minimally. A few reports here and a few research papers there have been the sum total of the global response to the deaths of thousands of Baloch people. Pakistan, on the other hand, continues to enjoy military aid, diplomatic support, and financial assistance. Countries that profess a commitment to human rights, including the US and the UK, have turned a blind eye to the atrocities faced by the people of Balochistan.

The “foreign hand” narrative and anti-people policies

Media outlets in Pakistan are often controlled or influenced by the military. For example, ARY News, Geo TV, and The Nation run stories accusing the people of Balochistan of being part of foreign-sponsored activism and anti-national activities. The aim of these media houses is to deflect attention from domestic grievances such as extrajudicial killings, military occupation, ethnic profiling, and resource exploitation.

So much so, the families searching for missing loved ones are branded as anti-state. Peaceful protestors face anti-riot action by the state machinery, including lathi charges, tear gas, open fire and arrests. They face charges of “disturbing public order” or “provoking anti-national sentiment.”

China’s role in emboldening Pakistan’s crackdown in Balochistan

What makes the brutal clampdown by Pakistani authorities on Baloch dissent particularly problematic is the fact that there is a silent hand backing it. The multi-billion-dollar initiative—the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)—is a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It has transformed Balochistan from a neglected province into a militarised economic zone. While CPEC promises highways, power plants, and ports, what the people of Balochistan have received instead is increased surveillance, land dispossession, and military boots on their necks.

Gwadar – development for whom?

Gwadar Port is the crown jewel of CPEC. It is located on the southern coast of Balochistan. Though it was projected as a game-changer for the locals, the port is effectively sealed off. A high-security fence separates Baloch communities from their ancestral fishing lands. Chinese nationals roam there freely under armed protection. However, local children still lack access to clean water and electricity. The benefits from the port do not find their way to the people of Balochistan but go directly to Islamabad and Beijing.

The Baloch have resisted this takeover extensively, leading to counteraction through brute force. The “kill and dump” policy is part of the state’s strategy to silence resistance. The message is simple: stop opposing the corridor.

Tens of thousands of military personnel have been stationed in Balochistan to protect CPEC routes and infrastructure. No-go zones have mushroomed around highways and Chinese sites, especially for the media, both national and international. This militarisation, carried out in coordination with Chinese state interests, has led to frequent house raids, arrests, and curfews.

China, as usual, has remained silent. Its state-run media outlets often echo Pakistan’s narrative and refer to the Baloch movement as a “terrorist uprising”. In 2021, China even demanded greater “security guarantees” from Pakistan after a suicide attack on Chinese engineers in Dasu.

Exploiting Balochistan’s resources

Under CPEC and other bilateral deals, Chinese firms have gained mining rights in Balochistan, particularly in areas rich in gold, copper, and rare earth minerals. The Saindak and Reko Diq projects are notable examples, where profits are siphoned off while locals remain jobless and landless. Protests against these projects have also been met with enforced disappearances and “unknown bodies” dumped on rural roadsides.

China is not pulling the trigger from the front. However, it is the supplier of the artillery that is killing Baloch dissent—quietly and efficiently.

Statistical overview

The Pakistan government has rigorously downplayed the extent of state-led violence in Balochistan. However, independent organisations, leaked reports, and rights activists have drawn a grim picture of the situation.

According to the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), over 20,000 Baloch individuals have been forcibly disappeared since the early 2000s. These include students, doctors, journalists, poets, and even children. Most families never receive legal documentation of the arrest, nor any information on the person’s whereabouts.

Pakistan’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) has admitted to have thousands unresolved cases, of which a significant proportion are from Balochistan. Locals, however, argue that the number is underreported.

According to Baloch Human Rights Council revealed 367 persons went missing, and 79 bodies of extrajudicially killed missing persons were identified from January 2022 to December 2022. Furthermore, 58 of the recovered dead bodies were unrecognisable.

The Tribune India reported in December 2024 that there were 22 enforced disappearances and 5 extrajudicial killings in that month alone. Protests in the region have continued for months.

The Baloch people are facing a serious crisis, but the world stays silent. Thousands have been taken, and many are later found dead—victims of Pakistan’s brutal “kill and dump” policy. Instead of listening to their voices, the state uses fear and force to crush them. Backed by China and protected by media silence, this cruelty continues. It’s time the world paid attention to what’s happening in Balochistan before more lives are lost.