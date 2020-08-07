Friday, August 7, 2020
Eid in Balochistan: Another Eid and another protest by Baloch people seeking release of their loved ones abducted by Pakistani military

The people of Balochistan, the families of Baloch missing persons were on the streets of Quetta, demanding the immediate release of their loved ones or at least an answer whether they are still alive or not.

Hakeem Baloch
Like every other religious festival, Eid al-Adha is one of the most important and symbolic Islamic festivals to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Prophet Ismail. Billions of Muslims across the world celebrated the religious festival by sacrificing animals and meeting their family members and also by wearing new clothes, jewellery and shoes.

In Balochistan, Eid has a totally different meaning than the rest of the world. Since 2006 almost every Eid brought more pain and agony to the people of Balochistan. For the last 10 years on every Eid, the families of Baloch missing persons have been protesting on the first days of Eid to remind the Pakistani state, its judiciary, its media and military and the international human rights organisations that thousands of Baloch missing persons are still languishing in the secret torture cells of Pakistani army and their secret services.

One woman cries during protest against missing Baloch people in Quetta

Similarly, on this Eid al-Adha when the people of Punjab were shedding the blood of the animals on the streets to remember the sacrifice of prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismail. The people of Balochistan, the families of Baloch missing persons were on the streets of Quetta, demanding the immediate release of their loved ones or at least an answer whether they are still alive or not. It seems that Pakistani military and the elite of Punjab enjoy when they see the Baloch women on the street crying and telling their heart wrenching stories and urging them to “Please release our loved ones or at least give them a chance of a free trial”.

Likewise, the people of Sindh were also on the streets of Karachi and demanding immediate release for their abducted family members who were abducted by the Pakistani state forces.

Images from the protest against missing Baloch people in Quetta

Instead of listening to the voices of the protesters, the Pakistani state forces and other state machinery were busy in more abduction and killing the innocent abducted people even on the time of the Eid.

On the eve of the Eid al-Adha, five previously abducted Baloch men of Bugti tribe were killed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab in Rajanpur area in a fake encounter. All five men were previously abducted by the Pakistani security forces from different places. The victims were identified as Dost Mohammad Bugti was abducted eight months ago from Karachi, Ghulam Hussain Bugti was abducted five months ago from Kandhkot, Master Ali Bugti abducted on 6th, Nov, 2019 from Rajanpur, Ramzan Bugti was abducted a year ago from Patfeedar and Atta Mohd Bugti was picked up by Pakistani security forces a year ago from Bahawalpur city of Punjab.

On the other hand, one Baloch woman was also abducted by the Pakistani security forces from Awaran region she was identified as Shalli Baloch. Her whereabouts remain unknown to this time.

The Pakistani (Punjabi) extremist state has no morality or humanity left. The Punjabi dominated army call themselves Muslims and shed tears for Kashmir and Palestine. Surprisingly when someone talks about the injustices and humanitarian crisis of Balochistan, Sindh and KPK the same Pakistani army starts picking up these people and their whereabouts remain unknown for years and many return as mutilated dead bodies.

On this Eid, the daughters, mothers and sisters of Baloch and Sindhi missing persons urged the international community and the free media to show solidarity with them and become their voice in their struggle, supporting their cause globally.

Since the Pakistani judiciary and media and other institutions have failed the Families of the abducted people. Now this is the responsibility of the United Nations and other major global organisations and civilised countries to ensure that these women and children who are protesting against these inhumane actions will get the justice and their loved ones will return home from the dungeons of Pakistani security forces.

Hakeem Baloch
President of Baloch National Movement UK Zone. Freelance journalist. Studying Media Production.

