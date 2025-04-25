A case of rape of Hindu girls has come to light from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The victims say that the accused boys trapped them by telling them fake names and then made their obscene videos, blackmailed them for money and started forcing them for conversion.

The accused have been identified as Farhan Khan, Sahil Khan, and Ali Khan. The police registered a case in this matter on April 18, but it came to the media attention almost a week later. In the complaint, it has been mentioned that all three accused are MBA students of the same college where the victims were doing their graduation.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, first Farhan Khan trapped a girl student doing graduation in his college. After this, he made relations with the victim and started threatening her after recording her video. Later, Farhan himself pressurized the victim to introduce her friends to Sahil and Ali.

When the victim did this out of fear, Sahil and Ali met the other two girls at different places and made obscene videos of them in the first meeting itself. After this, the three accused were pressuring the victims to change their religion to Islam and were repeatedly asking them for marriage.

Apart from this, the accused used to demand money from the college girls every day. When this demand and blackmailing started increasing, one of the victims decided to complain to the police. She reached Baghsewania police station. She told the police that her two other friends have also been victimized in the same way.

While starting the investigation, the police also got the two girls counseled and later during interrogation, both the victims told that Ali Khan made physical relations with one girl in a hotel in Ashok Garden and Sahil Khan did it in a room in Jahangirabad.

The police sent the case to Ashok Garden and Jahangirabad police stations for further investigation, after which the police arrested Farhan Khan and Sahil Khan and sent them to police custody while the search for Ali Khan is on. After this case came to light, the police suspect that more revelations can be uncovered in the investigation. Police suspect that more victims can be discovered in the case.

In the investigation so far, the police have found pictures of many other girls from Farhan’s mobile. Police said that all three accused are not from Madhya Pradesh. Two of them are from Bengal. The case has been registered under rape, POCSO Act and Religious Freedom Act. Further, an SIT has been formed for impartial investigation.

A similar pattern of targeting young girls was seen in 1992 Ajmer case and in Beawar in February this year. In Bhopal as well, Hindu girls were targeted in a similar way by Muslim youths. The accused used to deceive the victims going to school, do obscene acts with them, and then harass them further by threatening to make the video viral.