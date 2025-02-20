The ‘Muslim gang’ that trapped Hindu girls in Beawar, Rajasthan, used to take them to the local Maulvi. Hindu girls were also forced to smoke cigarettes. Hindu girls were also asked to introduce the gang to their minor friends. If the girls didn’t agree, they were threatened with murder of their entire family. The girls were stopped from wearing jeans and tops as well while they were sexually exploited.

6 Muslim youths have been arrested in this case of sexual exploitation of minor girls. Ajmer lawyers have also refused to fight their case.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the gang that trapped Hindu girls in Beawar used to ask them to go to the mosque and meet the Maulvis. Attempts were being made to convert them. The victims have said that Muslim boys used to tell them about fasting during Ramzaan and used to give training for Namaaz. They used to tell them to recite Kalma as well. The girls have made many more shocking revelations.

A victim, while talking about one of the gang members said, “He trapped me through a friend. He used to threaten that friend. When I got trapped, he started threatening me to make him talk to other girls. He gave me a small phone… He threatened me to meet him. He called me to meet him for 5 seconds, then took me to a cafe. He did bad things there. He took my photo, and threatened me on this pretext. He threatened to kill my family members too. He even beat me up. He used to bring me teddy bears and chocolates.”

The victim further said, “He has also taken a lot of money from me. I have given him almost ₹10,000. My family members caught me talking on the phone. He did obscene acts even after I refused. He threatened to kill my family members, so I did not tell anyone at home. He used to ask me to smoke cigarettes etc. He used to ask me to recite Kalma, observe fasts and wear burqa. He used to threaten me even if I wore jeans and top. He used to say that you consider a stone as God… come to our society. He beat me up and also made cuts on me.”

The second victim said, “The boy’s name is Kareem, earlier he used to come to the school. His friends are Sohail Mansuri, Rehan Mansuri and Sohef. They trapped me through the girls they had already trapped. He asked me to read Namaaz and wear a burqa. He told me to offer five Namaaz on Fridays. He told me not to wear short clothes. He used to ask me to meet him sometimes and to contact other girls. He used to tell me about danger to the family.”

The police has also recorded the statements of the victims. In this case, Rehan Mohammad (20 years), Sohail Ansari (19 years), Lukman (20 years), Arman Pathan (19 years), Sahil Qureshi (19 years) have been arrested by the police. The court has sent them on 4-day remand. The police has seized their vehicles and is also interrogating another accused Nadeem Qureshi. The police has also collected forensic evidence in this case. On the other hand, the families of the accused are blaming the Hindu victims.

It is worth noting that all these Muslim boys used to trap minor Hindu girls first and then blackmail them by taking their obscene photos and videos. Those girls were asked to contact other girls. If they did not do so, they were threatened to make the photos and videos viral. Money was collected from them and they were threatened. Conversion has also been revealed. Now the police is taking action in this case. The police has also said that there is no angle of ‘love jihad’ in this case.