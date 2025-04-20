After a video of a 77-year-old man being assaulted and dragged out of a govt hospital in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, the authorities have sacked two persons involved in the incident and suspended the superintendent of the hospital. The Public Health and Medical Education Department of Madhya Pradesh said that the services of Dr Rajesh Kumar Mishra have been terminated with immediate effect by the Mission Director, National Health Mission, while the services of Redcross worker Raghvendra Khare have been terminated by Indian Red Cross Society, District Chhatarpur (MP).

Additionally, Dr. G.L. Ahirwar, Civil Surgeon cum Chief Hospital Superintendent of the Chhatarpur District Hospital, has been suspended by the department. Orthopedic Specialist Dr Rajesh Kumar Mishra was employed with National Health Mission and posted as Contract Post Graduate Medical Officer at the hospital.

In the incident caught on cameras, 77-year-old Udhavlal Joshi was seen dragged out of the hospital by Dr Rajesh Mishra and Redcross worker Raghvendra Khare for allegedly jumping queue. The incident took place at around 11.30 AM on Thursday, when Joshi had arrived at the hospital along with his wife for her treatment.

As per reports, due to large number of patients, Joshi had to wait for a long time, and then requested Dr Joshi, who was attending to OPD patients at that time, to examine his wife sooner. This led to an argument, which led to the man being dragged out by the doctor and the worker.

Defending the assault, Dr Mishra alleged that the man had misbehaved with him and used curse words for him for the delay. He also claimed that the Joshi had slapped him.

On the other hand, Joshi denied jumping the queue. He said that had waited in the queue with a valid slip but was assaulted by the doctor when his turn came. However, Dr. GL Ahirwar, civil surgeon and superintendent of the hospital, claimed that Joshi had broken the queue.

Joshi later lodged an FIR against the duo. Dr. GL Ahirwar had said that action will be taken against the two for the assault, and termination proceedings will be initiated.

The termination order issued by the National Health Mission said that the act of Dr Mishra misbehaving with and assaulting Joshi was probed by authorities, and the allegations was found to be true. After that, a show cause notice was issued to the doctor. However, the reply to the notice was not acceptable.

After considering the reply to the notice, the video on social media, and the report submitted by the investigation committee, it was confirmed that Dr Rajesh Mishra assaulted elderly couple. The order states that the acts of the doctor falls in the category of misconduct as per provisions given in clause number 11.1 of the Human Resource Manual 2025 of the National Health Mission. Therefore, his service has been terminated with immediate effect.

Similarly, the order issued by the Indian Red Cross Society states the response of Raghavendra Khare to the show cause notice was not satisfactory. On the basis of the report of the investigation committee, he has been terminated from the job. They added that the act by Raghavendra Khare is extremely objectionable and unforgivable.

The state health dept has suspended hospital superintendent Dr. G.L. Ahirwar, saying that the incident shows that he does not have control over his sub-ordinates. The order states that Dr. Ahirwar proved incapable of discharging the responsibilities of Civil Surgeon cum Chief Hospital Superintendent, and therefore he is suspended with immediate effect under Rule 9 (1) of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.

During the period of suspension, Dr. Ahirwar will be placed under the Chief Medical and Health Officer, District Balaghat.

Talking about the incident, SP Agam Jain said that proceedings have begun against the doctor and the Red Cross worker, and a case has been registered under BNS sections 115(2), 296(3) and 351.