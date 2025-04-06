Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ended his hunger strike after 131 days on Sunday (6th April). Dallewal started his indefinite fast in November last year, demanding a resolution for various demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. He announced his decision to end the indefinite fast at a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

“You all have asked me to end the fast unto death. I am indebted to you for taking care of the agitation. I respect your sentiments. I accept your order,” said Dallewal, addressing the farmers. Dallewal represents the joint front of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

The announcement comes after a public appeal made by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on X, urging Dallewal to end his indefinite fast given his ill health. “The ongoing process of discussions between the representatives of the Government of India and the representatives of farmers’ organizations regarding their demands is ongoing. Farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has now returned from the hospital, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We also request him to end his fast, and we will meet with the representatives of farmers’ organizations for talks on 4th May at 11 am as per the already decided date,” said Chauhan in a post on X.

भारत सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों और किसान संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों के बीच उनकी मांगों को लेकर चल रहा बातचीत का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है।



किसान नेता श्री जगजीत सिंह डल्लेवाल अब अस्पताल से वापस आ चुके हैं और हम उनके अतिशीघ्र पूर्ण रूप से स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हैं।



साथ ही हम उनसे… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 5, 2025

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu welcomed Dallewal’s decision to end his fast. He termed it a step forward in the ongoing discussion between the government and the farmers.

I am deeply grateful to Kisan Leader S. Jagjit Singh Dalewal ji for graciously accepting our request and ending his hunger strike today. This is a very positive step forward in the ongoing dialogue between the farmers and the central government.

Earlier, Bittu had also appealed to Dallewal to end his hunger strike and take part in dialogue with the central government. He posted a video X appealing to Dallewal.

Appeal to farmer leader S. Dalewal Ji to end his hunger strike and participate in the ongoing dialogue with union government.

“Your health is more important, and your life is precious for the people of Punjab, as your leadership will always be needed for the struggle of farmers and farm labourers,” Bittu said in the video.