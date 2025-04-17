Thursday, April 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsGuinness World Record: Japanese man dribbling football for 2,000 km from Kolkata to Delhi...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

Guinness World Record: Japanese man dribbling football for 2,000 km from Kolkata to Delhi reaches Varanasi

Starting his journey from Kolkata on March 3, Hagihara aims to reach the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi by May 15th.

ANI

In a remarkable feat of endurance, passion, and cultural connection, Japanese national Nozomu Hagihara has arrived in Varanasi as part of his 2,000-kilometre journey dribbling a football across India.

His mission is to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance dribbled with a football. Starting his journey from Kolkata on March 3, Hagihara aims to reach the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi by May 15th.

Hagihara, who has spent the last four years living in India, began his journey not just as a personal challenge but as a reflection of his deep bond with the country and its people.

“My challenge is to break the Guinness World Record for the longest dribbling,” Hagihara told ANI.

“It’s been four years since I have been in India. I was managing an organic farming project with the Japanese government in Bihar. Being in a Bihar village, I had nothing much to do, and a bunch of students came to me and asked me to teach them football,” he added.

That humble request sparked a new purpose. What began as casual coaching in a rural village gradually evolved into a personal mission that combines his love for football with a message of determination and cultural harmony.

On reaching Varanasi, a city known for its spiritual depth and vibrant traditions, Hagihara reflected on its significance, “Varanasi is the heart of India and a special place for Japan. This is not only a holy place for Hinduism but culturally rich also.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com