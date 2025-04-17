In a remarkable feat of endurance, passion, and cultural connection, Japanese national Nozomu Hagihara has arrived in Varanasi as part of his 2,000-kilometre journey dribbling a football across India.

His mission is to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance dribbled with a football. Starting his journey from Kolkata on March 3, Hagihara aims to reach the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi by May 15th.

Hagihara, who has spent the last four years living in India, began his journey not just as a personal challenge but as a reflection of his deep bond with the country and its people.

“My challenge is to break the Guinness World Record for the longest dribbling,” Hagihara told ANI.

“It’s been four years since I have been in India. I was managing an organic farming project with the Japanese government in Bihar. Being in a Bihar village, I had nothing much to do, and a bunch of students came to me and asked me to teach them football,” he added.

That humble request sparked a new purpose. What began as casual coaching in a rural village gradually evolved into a personal mission that combines his love for football with a message of determination and cultural harmony.

On reaching Varanasi, a city known for its spiritual depth and vibrant traditions, Hagihara reflected on its significance, “Varanasi is the heart of India and a special place for Japan. This is not only a holy place for Hinduism but culturally rich also.”

