Karnataka: BJP worker commits suicide in Bengaluru, blames Congress leaders, police in suicide note

A 35-year-old BJP worker from Madikeri, Karnataka, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru late Thursday night. Vinay Somayya was found hanging at his Nagawara office shortly after posting a detailed suicide note on WhatsApp and Facebook. In the thousand-word note, he accused several Congress leaders of harassment and claimed political pressure drove him to take the drastic step.

Vinay said he had been made admin of a WhatsApp group, “Kodagu Problems and Suggestions,” just days before a controversial message was shared. Though he denied any involvement, he said he was blamed and slapped with a politically motivated FIR, which tarnished his reputation.

He accused Congress leader Tenneera Maheena of deliberately spreading the case details and his photo to defame him. Vinay was recently arrested based on Maheena’s complaint, and said even after getting bail, police continued to target his family under orders from Congress MLA AS Ponnanna. He also denied accusations of instigating communal tensions, claiming he never made the alleged phone calls.

“I only forwarded a voice message and its screenshot. Why was an FIR filed against me, but not against the source?” he wrote, questioning the fairness of the case.

Vinay also alleged that Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda scolded him for raising concerns about the Kushalnagar Government Hospital in a group chat, asserting he had proof that the MLA initiated the call.

He claimed a campaign was underway to paint him as a repeat offender, including attempts to label him a “rowdy.” He named Harish Poovayya for repeatedly posting defamatory content and added that efforts were being made to open a rowdy sheet against him.

Despite a High Court stay on the FIR, Vinay said the harassment didn’t stop. He also referenced another alleged suicide tied to Maheena’s family, urging a probe into the Congress leader’s role in that incident.

In an emotional appeal, he asked for support for his wife and daughter. “Even one rupee from each person will help their future. Please don’t let my family be harassed,” he wrote. He also thanked BJP leaders like Pratap Simha, KG Bopaiah, and Appachu Ranjan for their support.

Police have launched a preliminary investigation and sent the body for a post-mortem. While acknowledging the suicide could be linked to the FIR and arrest, they declined to comment on the detailed allegations.

BJP Slams Congress Over ‘Political Vendetta’

The BJP condemned the incident as a result of political persecution. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka called it “100 per cent political revenge” and claimed the Kodagu administration had become a “Congress office.” He demanded the suspension of the district’s SP before any probe proceeds.

Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also blamed the Congress and urged a CBI inquiry. “This is not an isolated case,” he said, calling for FIRs against MLA Ponnanna and his aide while rejecting any police or CID probe.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra expressed deep sorrow and demanded a fair, transparent investigation. “BJP workers have been constantly harassed since the Congress came to power,” he said, calling for legal action against those responsible.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara responded by assuring a thorough inquiry by the local DCP. “We will verify what’s been shared on social media. If the claims are true, action will be taken,” he said, adding that a review would happen regardless of motive.