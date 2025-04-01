Punjab Police thwart a possible terror attack, Pak-ISI-linked operative arrested

In a significant development aligned with the ongoing efforts to enhance safety and security in Punjab, as directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Counter-Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar has successfully thwarted a potential terrorist attack.

This was achieved through the apprehension of an individual linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, during which a hand grenade was also recovered, as shared by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday.

According to the release issued, the arrested accused has been identified as Jaiveer Tyagi alias Jawed, a native of the village Baroli in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP), currently residing in Ludhiana.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that CI Amritsar team has received an input revealing the abroad-based individual identified as Sehlam, who is working for Pakistan’s ISI, along with his cousin identified as Jaiveer Tyagi, has been hatching a conspiracy to target the government infrastructure through terror attacks in various cities to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

The input further revealed that Jaiveer Tyagi had also retrieved the consignment of hand grenade from the area of Amritsar and is waiting for his other accomplices near Tara Wala Pul in Amritsar to commit a major crime, he said, adding that acting swiftly on credible inputs, police teams from CI Amritsar launched an intelligence led operation and apprehended accused Jaiveer Tyagi after recovering one hand grenade from his possession.

The DGP said that further investigations revealed that the arrested accused, Jaiveer, had been residing in Ludhiana for the last 14-15 years and was in contact with Sehlam through encrypted messaging apps. The probe has also revealed that, on Sehlam’s instructions, the accused Jaiveer had procured the grenade, he said, adding that further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 61(2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

