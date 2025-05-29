Thursday, May 29, 2025
HomeNews Reports160 illegal immigrants being deported from Delhi to Bangladesh, to be flown to Tripura...
News Reports
Updated:

160 illegal immigrants being deported from Delhi to Bangladesh, to be flown to Tripura and then sent to Bangladesh border by road

The Bangladeshi nationals will first be flown from Hindon airbase to Tripura on a special aircraft, from where they will be deported by road to the Bangladesh border for repatriation.

ANI

Around 160 Bangladeshi nationals are being deported from the capital city of Delhi to Bangladesh through the Hindon airbase on Thursday, said sources.

The sources added that the Bangladeshi nationals will first be flown to Tripura on a special aircraft, from where they will be deported by road to the Bangladesh border for repatriation.

In recent months, after the Pahalgam terror attack, Delhi Police has identified nearly 470 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the city and has deported them through the same channel — via Tripura and then across the Bangladesh border by road.

Among these 160 deportees, most of them had infiltrated into India, while many of them did not go back to Bangladesh even after their visas expired.

Earlier today, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police detained four illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the Narela area of Delhi after a team from the Inter-State Cell (ISC), Crime Branch, Chanakyapuri carried out an operation.

“The team had been conducting surveillance and intelligence-gathering for over a month to identify undocumented migrants residing in vulnerable areas,” said an official statement from Delhi police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Harsh Indora stated that the detained individuals were identified as Hafijul (19), Mominul (21), Shamim (22), and Inamul (38), who are allegedly from the Rangpur district in Bangladesh.

The police launched this operation based on multiple intelligence inputs and reports indicating the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in the city. These individuals were believed to have entered the country illegally, bypassing immigration checks, and had been living without any valid documents.

“Officers conducted ground-level verifications at makeshift settlements, roadside dwellings, and known labour congregation points in Narela. Individuals were questioned and subjected to identity verification, during which the four were found lacking any legal documentation and admitted to their illegal entry and continued stay in India,” the statement read.

None of the detainees were able to produce any valid identity proof of either Indian or Bangladeshi origin, DCP Indora added.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, all four individuals had entered India during childhood with their parents, who subsequently returned to Bangladesh. Since then, they have been residing illegally in India, moving across several cities, including Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Khurja, Mahendragarh, Ghaziabad, Behror, and finally Delhi, to avoid detection.

“They had been living secretly on roadsides and informal settlements for years and stated that they had no relatives or legal ties in India. Their families, including parents, siblings, and grandparents, continue to reside in Bangladesh,” the statement read.

Police said that the four individuals are currently in a detention centre and are being processed in accordance with the law.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

After Chinese propaganda that Indonesia was cancelling deal for 42 Rafale jets over Pakistani claim of shooting down Indian jet, Indonesian govt signs agreement...

OpIndia Staff -

ANI vs Mohak Mangal: The YouTuber agrees to edit video to remove defamatory content, Delhi HC accepts plea to retain amended video and not...

OpIndia Staff -

BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui says Muslims are descendants of Lord Ram, Sanatan Dharma predates Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leaders attack Shashi Tharoor for highlighting India’s change in approach in tackling Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, Tharoor hits back

Shraddha Pandey -

Bengaluru: 35-year-old Babajan, with 3 wives and 9 children, started burglaries to maintain his ever-growing family, used his minor son as accomplice

OpIndia Staff -

DRDO Chairman says can’t fight future wars with past technologies, urges Indian industry to boost research and developments in indigenous defence capabilities

ANI -

‘Troublemakers’, ‘Radical elements’: Inside Donald Trump’s war on foreign students in the US, and how it will adversely affect thousands of Indian youngsters

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Bengal me machi cheekh pukaar, nahi chahiye nirmam sarkar’: PM Modi attacks TMC govt for politics of violence, appeasement and corruption

ANI -

Supreme Court says relationship turning sour cannot be a ground for filing rape case, cautions against misuse of the law

OpIndia Staff -

Fatehpur: Kuldeep’s Muslim in-laws forced him to convert, renamed him Rashid, got him circumcised and removed Om tattoo, still keeping him away from his...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com